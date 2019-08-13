Vibes Dominate Game Two to Level Series

Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers did not produce their first base hit until the fifth inning and mustered only five hits for the game in an 8-1 loss to Rocky Mountain Tuesday night at Centene Stadium. Great Falls (6-8, 21-30) had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Voyagers are 13-13 at home and 7-6 against the South Division. The Vibes (7-8, 24-29) improved to 13-15 on the road. They are 7-7 against the North. The season series is tied 3-3.

Rocky Mountain batted around in a difference-making four-run third. The Vibes used a one-out walk and a two-out hit-by-pitch to fuel the rally. With two outs in the inning, Joe Gray, Jr. loaded the bases with an infield single. Bryan Torres and Nick Kahle each followed with two-run singles for a 4-0 lead. Both run-scoring hits came on 1-2 counts.

The Vibes plated an unearned run in the fifth. They took a 6-0 lead on a Luis Avalo RBI single to right in the sixth. Rocky Mountain made it 8-0 with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh by Edwin Sano. The Voyagers lone run scored in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI groundout by Anderson Comas.

Rocky Mountain outhit Great Falls 15-to-5. The Voyagers struck out 18 times to set a new season-high. Luis Curbelo went 2-for-4 in defeat. Joe Gray, Jr. had a three-hit night for the Vibes and scored three runs. Edwin Sano finished 3-for-4 with three singles. Nick Kahle collected two hits with a double.

On the mound, Carlos Luna posted the win after taking a no-hitter into the fifth. Luna (2-4) worked six scoreless and gave up just two hits with a season-best 11 strikeouts and only one walk. Avery Weems took the loss. Weems (2-2) lasted five innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Great Falls plays game three of its four-game series against Rocky Mountain Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

