Owlz Win Fourth Straight

(Orem, UT) - The Owlz (19-34) won their fourth consecutive game, beating the Idaho Falls Chukars (26-26) 3-1 on Tuesday night at the Home of the Owlz.

Idaho Falls started the scoring in the first inning, taking their first lead of the series. Jose Marquez started the inning with a single and stole second base. Rhett Aplin gave the Chukars a 1-0 lead by slapping a single to left, scoring Marquez from third.

After a big night on Monday, Jeremiah Jackson picked up from where he left off the night before, smacking a lead off double in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs in the inning, Johan Sala singled to right to tie the game at one. The Owlz took the lead in the second inning. Brandon White and Morgan McCullough started the inning with singles. Justin Kunz singled in White, giving the Owlz a 2-1 lead.

Owlz pitching held the Chukars off the board for the rest of the night as Emilker Guzman tossed three scoreless after giving up a run i the first. Matt Bower continued his rehab assignment by throwing two scoreless.

The added to their lead in the eighth inning. Jose Verrier doubled to start the inning and then scored on an error, pushing the Owlz lead to 3-1. After Dazon Cole threw two scoreless, Shane Kelso came on. Kelso walked the lead off hitter before striking out the next three hitters, securing the Owlz win.

Matt Bower (1-0) earned the win while Grant Gambrell (1-3) was charged with the loss. Kelso (2) picked up the save as the Owlz won their fourth in a row. The Owlz and Chukars will meet again on Wednesday night at 7:05. For tickets visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at (801) 377-2255.

