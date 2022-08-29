Round Rock Wins Fifth-Straight with 12-3 Triumph
August 29, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Albuquerque, NM - The Express scored nine runs between the seventh and eighth innings en rout to their fifth-straight victory over the Isotopes with a 12-3 triumph Sunday night at Isotopes Park.
Offensively, Albuquerque managed just five hits, a double and two homers. Alan Trejo belted a solo blast while Carlos Pérez hit his 27th clout of the season, a two-run shot. Sean Bouchard tallied the only multi-hit night for the Isotopes.
Round Rock got scored a run in the first and two in the second before Trejo belted his solo shot in the fourth, giving the Express a 3-1 lead.
However, Round Rock scored four in the seventh and five in the eight behind two homers to take a commanding 12-1 advantage.
Albuquerque scored two runs in the ninth behind Pérez' two-run round-tripper.
Logan Allen made his Rockies organizational debut and took the loss after throwing 3.0 innings and allowing three runs on four this and one walk with a strikeout.
Topes Scope: - The Isotopes lost their 10th series of the year and third at home. It was their first six-game series loss at home of the year.
-Pérez connected on his second homer in his last three games. He has 27 on the year-which is tied for third-most in the PCL.
-Trejo belted his first homer since August 20 at Tacoma. He now has eight homers both at home and on the road.
-Bouchard tallied his 23rd multi-hit game of the year and his first August 21. He snapped a four-game hitless streak with the two-hit performance.
-Toglia extended his on-base streak to 11 games. During the streak he is slashing .386/.471/.932 with six doubles, six homers, 15 RBI and seven walks.
-Vilade went 0-for-4, ending his six-game hit streak.
-Morales' five-game multi-hit streak game to an end after going 0-for-3.
-Albuquerque has now lost five games in-a-row-tied (third time) for the longest losing streak of the season. It is the first time they have lost five-straight at home since losing five from June 6-25, 2021.
-Kolby Allard became the 11th pitcher this season to hold Albuquerque to one run or fewer after tossing 5.0-plus innings. He is also the 10th hurler to complete 6.0 innings this year.
-Albuquerque is a season-worst 14 games under .500. -The Isotopes are now 11-10 in series finales and 6-5 at home. They have lost two-straight finales at Isotopes Park.
-The Round Rock Express scored 63 runs over the six-game set-the most runs scored against the Isotopes in a series this year.
-Julian Fernandez allowed two homers in a game for the first time this season. He also relented his seventh leadoff homer of the year.
-Round Rock plated five runs in the eighth inning-the 16th time an opponent has plated five in a frame. The Express also did in two-straight games.
-The Express won the season series, 16-8, including taking three of the four sets this season.
On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes will travel to Sugar Land to take on the Space Cowboys for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:05 pm MT.
