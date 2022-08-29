Dodgers Earn 13-4 win

August 29, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Game Summary: Six different players hit home runs for the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 13-4 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the series finale between the teams. The Dodgers' first seven runs of the game scored via home runs as well as 10 of the team's first 11 runs. After falling behind, 1-0, in the second inning when El Paso connected on a RBI groundout, Oklahoma City answered with 11 straight runs. James Outman tied the score, 1-1, with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning out to the batter's eye in center field. The Dodgers (71-52) scored five runs in the fourth inning on three home runs, including two-run homers by both Edwin Ríos and Jason Martin as well as a solo homer by Jake Amaya for a 6-1 lead. Miguel Vargas added a solo homer out to left field in the fifth inning before OKC added four more runs in the sixth inning on a RBI double by Jake Amaya and three-run homer by Devin Mann for his first Triple-A homer. The Chihuahuas (66-56) scored three runs in the seventh inning to trim OKC's lead to 11-4 before the Dodgers scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on RBI groundouts to extend to a 13-4 lead. During the top of the ninth inning, heavy rain started falling, forcing a delay before an out was made. After a 44-minute delay, the game was officially called.

Of Note: -With Sunday's victory, the Dodgers won a third straight game and also won the pivotal series between two of the top teams in the PCL East Division, 4-2. Round Rock jumped ahead of El Paso in the division standings with a win Sunday and first-place Oklahoma City now leads second-place Round Rock by 4.0 games and third-place El Paso by 4.5 games.

-Six different players hit home runs in the victory as the Dodgers tied their season-high mark for home runs in a single game, first set May 12 in a 19-0 road win in Round Rock. On Sunday night, James Outman, Edwin Ríos, Jason Martin, Jake Amaya, Miguel Vargas and Devin Mann all homered. In the May 12 victory, six different players also hit OKC's home runs, marking the first time six different OKC players homered in the same game during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). Jason Martin is the only Dodgers player to homer in both of Oklahoma City's six-homer games this season.

-Miguel Vargas went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two runs scored as he extended his hitting streak to 14 games - the longest active hitting streak in the PCL - with his team-leading 39th multi-hit game of the season. The home run was Vargas' 17th of the season. During his 14-game hitting streak, Vargas is 20-for-46 (.435) with 10 RBI, nine extra-base hits, 14 walks and 15 runs scored.

-James Outman finished the night 2-for-3 with a home run and scored a game-high three runs. During the six-game series with the Chihuahuas, Outman went 12-for-21 (.571) with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 RBI. During the last three games, he went 9-for-13 with seven extra-base hits.

-Jason Martin hit his team-leading 28th home run to move into a tie for the PCL lead in home runs this season. He finished the night with three RBI and now has 94 RBI this season - second-most in the league. With the home run, Martin extended his season-best on-base streak to 19 games.

-The Dodgers scored seven or more runs for a third straight game and scored 13 runs for the third time in the last eight games.

-The five runs scored by the Dodgers in the fourth inning marked the fourth time this series and seventh time in the last 13 games the Dodgers' offense had an inning with five or more runs.

-Tomás Telis finished with a hit, run scored and RBI as he extended his season-best hitting streak to 10 games and is 11-for-37 during the streak.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the OKC Dodgers open a six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2022

