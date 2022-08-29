Round Rock Express Release 2023 Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express announced the club's full 150-game schedule for the 2023 season on Monday afternoon. The 23rd season of Express baseball kicks off with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Friday, March 31.

Round Rock opens the 2023 campaign with a three-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) from Friday, March 31 - Sunday, April 2. The Isotopes return to Dell Diamond for a six-game series from Tuesday, April 25 - Sunday, April 30 and again for a six-game showdown from Tuesday, August 8 - Sunday, August 13. Round Rock takes one trip to Albuquerque from Tuesday, May 23-Sunday, May 28.

The Round Rock Express and Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) first meet at Constellation Field from Tuesday, April 4 - Sunday, April 9. The E-Train don't return to Sugar Land until Tuesday, August 15 - Sunday, August 20. The Space Cowboys will make 12 appearances at Dell Diamond, the first coming from Tuesday, May 30 - Sunday, June 4. Their second trip comes just in time for Independence Day as they open a six-game set at Dell Diamond from Tuesday, July 4-Sunday, July 9.

Round Rock welcomes their first West Division opponent in their second homestand of the year from Tuesday, April 11 - Sunday, April 16 as the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) come to town for the first time since 2021. Tacoma and Round Rock will squeeze another series in at Cheney Field from Friday, July 14 - Sunday, July 16. The Express return to the Pacific Northwest to close out the season with a six-game battle against the Rainiers from Tuesday, September 19 - Sunday, September 24.

The E-Train will head out west for their first flight of the season when they head to Sutter Health Park from Tuesday, April 18 - Sunday, April 23 as they take on the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate). Sacramento makes a return trip to Round Rock from Tuesday, June 20 - Sunday, June 25.

The Express travel west once again from Tuesday, May 2 - Sunday, May 7 for a six-game series against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). Reno comes to Dell Diamond for the first time since 2019 when they kick-off a six-game series from Tuesday, July 18-Sunday, July 23.

The Round Rock Express and Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) will battle 18 times in 2023. The Dodgers make one trip to Dell Diamond from Tuesday, May 9 - Sunday, May 14. Round Rock then makes two trips in August to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from Tuesday, August 1 - Sunday, August 6 then from Tuesday, August 29 - Sunday, September 3.

The El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) bring an all bark, no bite attitude to the Sports Capital of Texas for a six-game clash from Tuesday, May 16 - Sunday, May 21. The Chihuahuas will walk back into Dell Diamond from Tuesday, June 13 - Sunday, June 18. The E-Train won't head down to Southwest University Park until Tuesday, July 25 - Sunday, July 30. The second six-game series in southwest Texas comes from Tuesday, September 5 - Sunday, September 10.

The E-Train will face the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) for 12 games in 2023. Round Rock heads to Utah from Tuesday, June 6 - Sunday, June 11 before the Bees travel to Dell Diamond for the first time since 2017 from Tuesday, August 22 - Sunday, August 27.

Round Rock returns to the Silver State Wednesday, June 28 - Monday, July 3 to take on the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate). Las Vegas makes their lone trip to Round Rock from Tuesday, September 12 - Sunday, September 17.

Round Rock's full 2023 schedule is below:

Dates Opponent Major League Affiliate

March 31-April 2 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

April 4-9 at Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

April 11-16 vs Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

April 18-23 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

April 25-30 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

May 2-7 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

May 9-14 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

May 16-21 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

May 23-28 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

May 30-June 4 vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

June 6-11 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

June 13-18 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

June 20-25 vs Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

June 28-July 3 at Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

July 4-9 vs Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

July 14-16 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

July 18-23 vs Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

July 25-30 at El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

August 1-6 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

August 8-13 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

August 15-20 at Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

August 22-27 vs Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

August 29-September 3 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

September 5-10 at El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

September 12-17 vs Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

September 19-24 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

New 2023 season memberships will be available in the coming weeks while individual game tickets and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

