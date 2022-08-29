Matt Dennis Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

Albuquerque Isotopes pitcher Matt Dennis

Albuquerque Isotopes right-handed pitcher Matt Dennis has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for August 22-28, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Dennis turned in two dominating performances against the Round Rock Express, totaling 6.1 frames of scoreless baseball with just one combined hit and one walk allowed. He entered in the first inning last Tuesday and spun 3.1 hitless innings, keeping Albuquerque in a game they rallied to win 8-5. On Sunday, Dennis faced the minimum over three frames, giving up just one base hit and striking out two.

The Arlington Heights, Illinois, native has pitched quite well as of late. In his last nine appearances, dating back to July 10, Dennis is 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA (3 ER/17.2 IP). The PCL is batting just .186 against him during the span.

Dennis joins Brandon Gold as the two Albuquerque hurlers to win Pitcher of the Week in 2022. It is the first time multiple Albuquerque pitchers have garnered the honor in the same season since Jeff Hoffman and Ryan Carpenter in 2017.

