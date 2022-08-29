Space Cowboys Shut Out Las Vegas In Series Finale

(LAS VEGAS, NV) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys put together one final offensive breakthrough in their first trip to Las Vegas in franchise history.

Lewis Brinson homered for the fourth time in his last five games - while Edwin Diaz collected five RBI - as the Space Cowboys went on to win 12-1 over the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Brinson hit a three-run homer in the fourth, giving him 22 on the season. He continued his prolific August and ranks second in the Pacific Coast League with a .373 average and third with a 1.120 OPS during the month.

Edwin Diaz collected a two-run single to open what finished as a seven-run fourth inning for the Space Cowboys. Yainer Diaz added a two-run single two batters later before Brinson punctuated the frame with his home run. Edwin Diaz struck again in the sixth with a three-run double.

Houston Astros No. 1 prospect Hunter Brown came on in relief and struck out four batters through 3 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings. Brown leads the PCL with a 2.55 ERA, 134 strikeouts, a .186 opponent's batting average and is second with a 1.08 WHIP.

Jon Olczak made his first start of the season and completed 2 2/3 scoreless innings while picking up three strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys took four-of-six games from Las Vegas, scoring a combined 71 runs through the series, including a 23-8 win in the opener on Tuesday. The Space Cowboys lead full-season Minor League Baseball teams with 197 runs and a .890 OPS in August.

Following a Monday off day, the Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for a six-game series vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes, beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

