Space Cowboys Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced their schedule for the 2023 regular season, which features home games on numerous holidays, as well as matchups against each team in the Pacific Coast League.

The Space Cowboys will open their season on March 31 with a three-game road series in El Paso. They will have their Home Opener on April 4 vs. the Round Rock Express at Constellation Field.

The 2023 season will feature Space Cowboys home games on Easter (April 9, vs. Round Rock), Mother's Day (May 14, vs. El Paso), Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28, vs. Salt Lake) and Father's Day (June 18 vs. Sacramento).

For the first time since becoming a Triple A affiliate, the Space Cowboys will host all nine Pacific Coast League teams at Constellation Field throughout the regular season.

Mondays will once again be a universal off day for all Pacific Coast League teams, with the exception of the Space Cowboys hosting the Oklahoma City Dodgers on July 3. That series against Oklahoma City will begin on Wednesday, June 28, rather than the typical Tuesday series openers.

The Space Cowboys will close out the 2023 season with a six-game series from Sept. 19-24 vs. El Paso.

The Space Cowboys will soon be making announcements regarding 2023 full-season and half-season memberships.

