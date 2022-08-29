MLB's No. 1 Top Prospect, Corbin Carroll, Headed to the Show

RENO, Nev. - Major League Baseball's No. 1 prospect by The Athletic and ESPN.com, No. 3 by MLB Pipeline, and No. 5 by Baseball America, former Reno Aces outfielder Corbin Carroll had his contract selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks today and "Received the call to the Majors" for the first time in his professional career.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field tonight, with the first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. PST.

The Seattle, Washington, native played in 33 games with the Aces. During that time, he hit .287 (69-for-129) with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs, and 11 stolen bases.

He joins outfielders Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett, left-handed pitchers Tommy Henry and Tyler Holton, and infielder Buddy Kennedy, who also made their MLB debuts this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

