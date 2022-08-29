Las Vegas Aviators Announce 2023 Regular Season Schedule

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced its 2023 regular season schedule in the franchises 40th anniversary season (1983 - present).

The Aviators schedule will feature a total of 150 games with 75 away games and 75 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Las Vegas will open the 2023 campaign in Northern Nevada against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a three-game series from Friday, March 31- Sunday, April 2. The '23 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-game series against the Dodgers will be from Tuesday-Sunday, April 4-9.

The 2023 season will once again feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and league-wide off days on Monday, with one exception: Monday, July 3 vs. Round Rock Express featuring the traditional fireworks extravaganza at Las Vegas Ballpark. In addition, there will also be selected "three-game series" throughout the season to maintain fluency of the schedule.

"We are excited to announce the 2023 season schedule and the second campaign of playing a 150-game slate, with 75 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "It will also mark the 40th anniversary of Triple-A professional baseball in Las Vegas and our fourth season in Las Vegas Ballpark.

"Our loyal fans have been outstanding as we are approaching our final homestand of the 2022 regular season in September. We thank the Aviators fans for their great support as we lead the PCL in home attendance."

The Aviators schedule will feature home and home series against opponents from the PCL West Division:

Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) 24 games; Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) 24 games; Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) 24 games; Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) 18 games.

PCL East Division will feature home and series against opponents: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) 12 games; El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) 12 games; Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) 12 games; Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) 12 games; Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) 12 games.

The Aviators schedule will feature two 12-game homestands against Oklahoma City and Salt Lake from April 4-16 and Salt Lake and Sacramento from August 29 - September 10.

Las Vegas will embark on two 12-game road trips against Salt Lake and Tacoma from May 16-28 and August 15-27 against Reno and Tacoma.

The Aviators, 61-62, will conclude the 2022 regular season home schedule with 12-games against Tacoma from Tuesday-Sunday, September 13-18 and Reno from Tuesday-Sunday, September 20-25.

The 2022 Triple-A National Championship Weekend will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark from Friday-Sunday, September 30 - October 2. The PCL championship will be played on Friday, September 30; International League championship on Saturday, October 1 and the Triple-A championship game (PCL vs. IL) on Sunday, October 2. Game times for the championship weekend are TBA.

Game times for the 150-game season will be announced at a later date.

2023 season ticket packages and information are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

