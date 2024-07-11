Round Rock Snaps Reno Winning Streak at 12 Games

RENO, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (7-7 | 44-44) and Reno Aces (12-2 | 47-42) had another high-scoring affair on Wednesday night, combining for 15 runs on 29 hits as the Express took an 8-7 victory at Greater Nevada Field. The win evened the series at one game apiece and ended a 12-game winning streak for Reno.

Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Austin Pruitt (2-1, 4.50) earned the victory. The veteran reliever allowed one run on four hits over 1.1 innings of work. Reno reliever RHP Austin Pope (1-0, 7.94) took the loss after he gave up three runs, two of which were earned, on three hits and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Express RHP Kyle Barraclough collected his second save of the season after tossing 1.2 no-hit frames with one walk.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock got on the board first with two runs in the top of the second. After a leadoff single by RF Sandro Fabian, C Sam Huff lined a double into the gap to bring him home. 1B Blaine Crim drove in Huff on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

A pickoff attempt on LF Ezequiel Duran at first base led to a run down that allowed 2B Justin Foscue to burst home. Duran was credited with a steal of second on the play that gave the Express a 3-0 lead in the third.

Reno took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third. An RBI single by 3B Andrés Chaparro plated DH Adrian Del Castillo for the first run of the home half. Later in the frame, 1B Deyvison De Los Santos and SS Blaze Alexander launched back-to-back homers to take a one run lead.

CF Albert Almora Jr. extended the Aces lead to 5-3. He drove in LF Jorge Barrosa on an RBI single in the fourth.

The Express evened the game at five in the fifth. Foscue stayed red-hot at the plate, blasting a solo home run to cut it to 5-4. Duran doubled before Fabian singled home Duran to tie the game at five.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, C Ronaldo Hernández singled home RF Pavin Smith, who tripled to start the frame, to jump back in front, 6-5.

A pair of RBI doubles and a run-scoring single allowed Round Rock to earn the lead back in the top of the eighth. Huff and Crim each drove in a run with a double followed by an RBI single by SS Jax Biggers to give the Express an 8-6 lead.

Reno took one back in the bottom of the eighth frame on an RBI base hit by Almora Jr. that scored SS Sergio Alcántara to cut it to 8-7 heading into the final inning. Barraclough recorded the final five outs for Round Rock to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Six Express hitters posted multi-hit performances. 2B Justin Foscue, LF Ezequiel Duran, RF Sandro Fabian, C Sam Huff, CF Dustin Harris and SS Jax Biggers each recorded two hits in the contest with Foscue and Huff tallying multiple extra base hits.

Round Rock recorded a season-high six doubles for a second consecutive night.

Foscue and Harris each have seven hits through the first two games of the series. The pair has combined to go 14-for-18 with four doubles, one home run, five RBI and six runs scored.

Express Manager Doug Davis collected his 799th career victory on Wednesday night.

Next up: Round Rock and Reno continue with game three on Thursday. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (8-4, 5.36) is scheduled to start against Aces RHP Chris Ellis (2-6, 9.55). First pitch at Greater Nevada Field is set for 8:35 p.m. CT.

