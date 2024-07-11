Gusto Stuns in Nine-Strikeout Performance

SUGAR LAND, TX - In their first game since Saturday, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (57-31, 8-5) did not lose their form as they topped the Las Vegas Aviators (43-45, 6-7) in a 3-1 victory at Constellation Field on Thursday night.

The Space Cowboys got to RHP Joe Boyle in the second when the Aviators' righty issued walks to both Cooper Hummel and Omar Narváez to bring David Hensley to the plate. Hensley lined a fastball to center for a single to bring Hummel home and give Sugar Land a 1-0 advantage.

RHP Ryan Gusto (W, 3-2) retired the first eight batters he faced before finding himself in trouble with two outs in the third. Hoy Park got the first Aviators hit of the night on a base knock to center. Nick Allen hit a ball to third baseman Shay Whitcomb, who threw it to second baseman Jacob Amaya for the force out, but Amaya dropped the pass, allowing both baserunners to reach safely. A blooper from Jacob Wilson found outfield ground and Park was sent home from second to knot the game up at one apiece. Gusto's night ended after 6.1 innings, striking out a Space Cowboys' season-high nine on 83 pitches.

After Will Wagner started the bottom of the sixth with a double, Pedro León broke the tie off RHP Aaron Brooks (L, 2-8) with a two-run bomb to left field, extending his hitting streak to ten games and giving the Space Cowboys a 3-1 advantage.

In the seventh, with Colby Thomas on second and one out, LHP Parker Mushinski (H, 6) took over after Gusto's marvelous outing and stranded the runner while keeping the two-run lead. RHP Forrest Whitley (H, 3) had his third-straight perfect outing after getting three groundouts in the eighth, and RHP Wander Suero (S, 19) earned his 19th save of the season in Sugar Land's 3-1 win.

The Space Cowboys return to action against the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday night. Sugar Land's LHP Colton Gordon will take the mound for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. Las Vegas' starter is TBA. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

