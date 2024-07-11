Round Rock Express to Host Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 17

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express is proud to partner with We Are Blood to host a blood donation drive inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Appointments are required in order to give blood and are available at this link. Every donor will receive an Alamo Drafthouse movie ticket, a Round Rock Express baseball and two tickets to an upcoming Express game.

"We Are Blood is proud to partner with the Round Rock Express for a lifesaving blood drive during these critical summer months," said Nick Canedo, Vice President of Community Engagement at We Are Blood. "In the midst of more frequent blood shortages, every donation made at Dell Diamond will help local patients in need."

We Are Blood is the exclusive supplier of blood donations for over 50 hospitals and clinics across 10 counties in Central Texas. Blood donations are needed every summer as donations dip due to schools being out of session and individuals becoming busy with vacation and family commitments.

With extraordinary growth in blood transfusion need across Central Texas, blood drives are an important way for community members to donate. The entire process takes about 45 minutes to one hour and the actual blood giving process takes just 15 to 35 minutes.

"We're looking forward to another successful blood drive at Dell Diamond on July 17," President Chris Almendarez said. "This day is always a great way for our community to give back and save lives and we know Central Texas is going to step up in a big way!"

We Are Blood is a nonprofit blood center that has been serving Central Texas since 1951. For more information on We Are Blood, please visit WeAreBlood.org.

