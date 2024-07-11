Express INF Jax Biggers, RHP Daniel Robert Earn Texas Rangers Minor League Awards for June

July 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced their minor league award winners for the month of June. Round Rock Express INF Jax Biggers was named the organization's Defender of the Month while RHP Daniel Robert was listed as the Reliever of the Month.

The 27-year-old Biggers was tied for the team lead with 11 double plays over 22 games and 19 starts in June. He appeared defensively last month at second base (17 G/15 GS), third base (3 G/GS), designated hitter (1 G/GS) and in left field (1 G).

Biggers handled 67 total chances with just two errors for a .970 fielding percentage. Over 68 games this season, Biggers sports a .983 fielding percentage (4 E/236 TC) in 68 games. The former eighth-round selection by the Rangers in 2018 from the University of Arkansas is in his sixth professional season.

Robert was scoreless in 10 relief outings (12.0 IP) for the E-Train last month while striking out 12 of 39 (30.8%) batters faced without issuing a walk. Opposing hitters were 2-for-38 (.053) against the right-hander in June and his .132 opponent batting average this season remains the lowest among PCL pitchers with a minimum of 30.0 innings pitched.

Robert did not allow an earned run for 19.0 innings from May 22-July 4. He allowed only four hits during the stretch. The right-hander issued at least one walk in four of his first five outings this year but issued only two walks in his last 20 appearances.

The Hoover, Alabama native had his contract selected by the Rangers on July 8, marking the first Major League stint of his six-year professional career. He was originally selected by Texas in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Auburn University.

