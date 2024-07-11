Chihuahuas Suffer 5-0 loss to OKC

July 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso starter Jhony Brito pitched five shutout innings in the Chihuahuas' 5-0 loss to Oklahoma City Baseball Club Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Brito struck out five batters and didn't walk any.

Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-3 with a double and has three doubles and four hits in his last two games. McCoy's double Thursday was El Paso' lone extra-base hit. Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary was ejected in the bottom of the first inning for arguing a batter's interference call. It was the third time this season he's been ejected. Neither team scored until the sixth inning Thursday. Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 24th home run in the bottom of the sixth.

The loss ended the Chihuahuas' four-game winning streak, which was tied for their longest win streak of the season. Thursday was the fourth time El Paso was shut out this season.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (8-7), Oklahoma City (5-10)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (1-1, 6.48) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Hyun-il Choi (2-3, 3.89). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

