Reno Snaps 12-Game Winning Streak in 8-7 Loss to Round Rock

July 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (12-2, 47-42) broke their franchise-best 12-game winning streak in Wednesday's 8-7 defeat against the Round Rock Express (7-7, 44-44) at Greater Nevada Field. Despite the loss, Reno was still able to muster 16 hits including six multi-hit performances.

Albert Almora and Ronaldo Hernandez were active on Wednesday, both recording three base knocks. Almora posted his third straight game with three hits, which has raised his batting average from .289 to .299.

Deyvision De Los Santos and Blaze Alexander smashed back-to-back home runs in an exciting third inning. In five games since being optioned to Reno, Alexander has recorded five hits, three of which have left the park.

Andres Chaparro extended his on-base streak to 10 games, and his hitting streak to five, after a two-hit night. The powerful third baseman got Reno on the board in the third inning with an RBI single to score Adrian Del Castillo. Chaparro continues to swing it well, slashing .559/.579/.912 with six extra-base hits and 17 RBI in July.

Gavin Hollowell continued to be reliable out of the bullpen, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless frames with two punchouts. The six-foot-seven right-hander has yet to allow a run as a member of the Aces, striking out 12 across seven innings since joining Reno on 6/21.

The Aces will look to get back into the win column in Thursday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Albert Almora: 3-for-5, 2 RBI * Andres Chaparro: 2-for-5, 1 RBI * Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI * Ronaldo Hernandez: 3-for-4, 1 RBI * Gavin Hollowell: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.