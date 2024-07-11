Sugar Land Set to Begin Series against Las Vegas Thursday Night

SUGAR LAND, TX - Following postponements the last two days, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are now set to begin their series against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, from Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14 at Constellation Field.

Through Sunday, fans can enjoy 50% off tickets using the code 'CFT50' with tickets starting at $5.00. The Space Cowboys will also be donating proceeds from their nightly 50/50 raffle towards hurricane relief efforts. Fans who had tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday's postponed games can exchange them for any game in the homestand or any remaining Space Cowboys 2024 regular season game.

Thursday, July 11 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 pm

Special for Thursday night, it's Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company, with $1 hot dogs throughout the night.

It's also Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas until last call. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Friday, July 12 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 pm

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Kyle Tucker 'King Tuck' Silver Slugger Bobblehead giveaway presented by H-E-B when gates open at 6:00 pm. Additionally, Constellation Field will be lit up for Holiday Lights in July presented by Three Alarm Outdoor Lighting.

On Fridays, the Space Cowboys are entering an alternate timeline by wearing their Fauxback jerseys. The caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys represent a time 'when they existed' in the decades of the past. Fans can also stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Saturday, July 13 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 pm

Show off your Houston pride at the ballpark for 713 Day. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys 713 Jersey giveaway presented by Houston Methodist. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Sunday, July 14 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:35 pm

Come out for Orion's Kids Day, with player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring. Gates will open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

