Albuquerque Walks-off Rainiers

July 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM- The Tacoma Rainiers (50-40) allowed two runs in the ninth inning, dropping their second consecutive game to the Albuquerque Isotopes (34-56) by a score of 4-3, Thursday at Isotopes Park.

After combining for 26 runs on 31 hits in yesterday's game, the two teams played a low-scoring affair tonight. Tacoma took an early 2-0 lead in the second on a fielder's choice and an error, but the Isotopes answered quickly.

Jimmy Herron led the bottom of the second off with a single and Drew Romo followed that with a home run, tying the game on one swing of the bat. It stayed tied from there, as both sides pitchers settled in.

Jhonathan Diaz got back on track, tossing 6.1 innings of four-hit ball, allowing three walks compared to eight strikeouts. He was followed by Joey Krehbiel and Chris Devenski, who combined to throw 1.2 scoreless innings while each striking out a batter.

The Rainiers regained the lead in the eighth on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Spencer Packard, making it 3-2. That is where it stayed until the ninth, when down to their final out, Albuquerque got a two-run double from Hunter Stovall to win their second consecutive game.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler had his season-long 13-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a strikeout. In his first outing with Tacoma, Chris Devenski spun a perfect eighth inning. The right-hander needed just seven pitches to record three outs, striking out a batter along the way. Carlos Vargas blew his second save and suffered his third loss of the season after allowing two runs in the ninth inning.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.