Albuquerque Walks-off Rainiers
July 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, NM- The Tacoma Rainiers (50-40) allowed two runs in the ninth inning, dropping their second consecutive game to the Albuquerque Isotopes (34-56) by a score of 4-3, Thursday at Isotopes Park.
After combining for 26 runs on 31 hits in yesterday's game, the two teams played a low-scoring affair tonight. Tacoma took an early 2-0 lead in the second on a fielder's choice and an error, but the Isotopes answered quickly.
Jimmy Herron led the bottom of the second off with a single and Drew Romo followed that with a home run, tying the game on one swing of the bat. It stayed tied from there, as both sides pitchers settled in.
Jhonathan Diaz got back on track, tossing 6.1 innings of four-hit ball, allowing three walks compared to eight strikeouts. He was followed by Joey Krehbiel and Chris Devenski, who combined to throw 1.2 scoreless innings while each striking out a batter.
The Rainiers regained the lead in the eighth on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Spencer Packard, making it 3-2. That is where it stayed until the ninth, when down to their final out, Albuquerque got a two-run double from Hunter Stovall to win their second consecutive game.
POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler had his season-long 13-game hitting streak snapped, going 0-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a strikeout. In his first outing with Tacoma, Chris Devenski spun a perfect eighth inning. The right-hander needed just seven pitches to record three outs, striking out a batter along the way. Carlos Vargas blew his second save and suffered his third loss of the season after allowing two runs in the ninth inning.
Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park scheduled for 5:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.
##RAINIERS##
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2024
- Albuquerque Walks-off Rainiers - Tacoma Rainiers
- Gusto Stuns in Nine-Strikeout Performance - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Chihuahuas Suffer 5-0 loss to OKC - El Paso Chihuahuas
- OKC Wins, 5-0, Over El Paso - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- July 11 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers at Albuquerque Isotopes - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Express to Host Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 17 - Round Rock Express
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 11, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Express INF Jax Biggers, RHP Daniel Robert Earn Texas Rangers Minor League Awards for June - Round Rock Express
- Sugar Land Set to Begin Series against Las Vegas Thursday Night - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- MountainStar Sports Group Announced as Title Sponsor for El Paso's Amigo Airsho - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Round Rock Snaps Reno Winning Streak at 12 Games - Round Rock Express
- Reno Snaps 12-Game Winning Streak in 8-7 Loss to Round Rock - Reno Aces
- Martin's Walk-off Lifts Salt Lake to Win Over Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.