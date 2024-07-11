MountainStar Sports Group Announced as Title Sponsor for El Paso's Amigo Airsho

EL PASO - MountainStar Sports Group and the Amigo Airsho are thrilled to announce a dynamic new collaboration, which was officially unveiled by both organizations during a special announcement on Wednesday morning.

Under this exciting agreement, MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) will proudly serve as the title sponsor of the renowned Airsho, which will now be known as the "MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho." This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities and promises to enhance the Airsho experience for attendees from across the region.

"Our commitment to the MountainStar mission - to improve the quality of life and to promote economic development in the Borderplex through sports and entertainment - and this community extends beyond the thrill of gameday and to that end, this announcement marks a significant milestone for MountainStar and the pursuit of our mission," said Alan Ledford, MountainStar Sports Group President. "This sponsorship furthers MSSG's commitment to its mission and we couldn't be prouder to be associated with this historic and significant event in our region."

"We are excited to embark on this journey with MountainStar Sports Group," said Alan Russell, Chairman of MSSG Amigo Airsho. "Their support and shared enthusiasm for showcasing the best of what El Paso has to offer will undoubtedly elevate the Airsho to new heights." "It's incredible to witness the military, civilian, and business communities unite to bring back the Airsho," Russell said. "We're thrilled to have an incredible partnership with Fort Bliss and the unwavering support of MountainStar Sports Group and all of our sponsors."

The partnership will officially launch with the upcoming 2024 MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho, scheduled to take place on October 12 & 13 at Biggs Army Airfield, Ft. Bliss, Texas. Attendees can anticipate a thrilling lineup of aerial performances, static displays, and activities for all ages, showcasing the best in aviation heritage and technology.

After a 12-year hiatus, the Amigo Airsho returns to the El Paso skies. Amigo Airsho shares a special and unique partnership with Ft. Bliss and receives unparalleled support from Biggs Army Airfield, including facilities, equipment, manpower, static displays, leadership and input.

MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho also announced the launch of ticket sales for the highly anticipated event. This year's event promises to be an unforgettable experience for aviation enthusiasts and families alike, thanks to the support of sponsors and exciting new features.

In appreciation to the military community, Marathon Petroleum is sponsoring free general admission entrance for active-duty military personnel. Additionally, military-dependent discounted tickets will be available starting July 15.

Thanks to the generous support of Peter Piper Pizza, general admission for kids 12 and under will be free. Kids tickets can be claimed at any Peter Piper Pizza location in El Paso and Las Cruces starting September 1 through October 13.

In addition, Novamex will be sponsoring a $10 concession coupon for qualifying tickets, redeemable for non-alcoholic beverages. Attendees can enjoy refreshing drinks from Novamex's renowned brands, including Jarritos, Mineragua, Senorial, and Sidral Mundet.

MSSG Amigo Airsho is calling on the community to help us make this event a success. Over 500 volunteers are needed to bring the Airsho to life. Volunteers will play a crucial role in various aspects of the event, from setup and logistics to guest services and more.

As part of the commitment to education and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) initiatives, the MSSG Amigo Airsho Skybound Scholarship has been launched with the support of Paso del Norte Community Foundation. This scholarship is designed to inspire, support, and ignite passion in the next generation of aviation, aerospace, and space professionals.

