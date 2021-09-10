Round Rock Cruises Past Sugar Land in 9-3 Win

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (56-53) downed the Sugar Land Skeeters (63-47) by a final score of 9-3 at Dell Diamond on Friday night. The victory helped extend the E-Train's winning streak to seven games, which marks the longest of the season and longest active streak in the Triple-A West League.

The win went to Round Rock RHP Collin Wiles (6-2, 4.31), whose 5.0-inning start saw just one run on three hits with six strikeouts. Sugar Land RHP Chad Donato (2-3, 5.87) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on six hits during his start that lasted 3.2 frames.

Express LF Josh Jung kicked off the night with a solo home run in the first inning to put the home team ahead 1-0.

Two more runs crossed home for Round Rock in the second when CF Elier Hernandez doubled before scoring on a 1B Charles Leblanc single. Leblanc then made it a 3-0 game as RF Carl Chester hit a double.

The Skeeters plated their first run in the fourth as SS Jeremy Pena knocked a leadoff single before advancing to second base on a balk then scoring thanks to a single from CF JJ Matijevic.

2B Domingo Leyba launched a grand slam in the fifth inning to help the E-Train pull away with a 7-1 lead. After Jung singled and C John Hicks worked a walk, DH Curtis Terry was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two outs, Leyba's hit flew into right field and brought all three runners in for his first Round Rock home run of the season.

The good guys extended their lead in the sixth when the bases were loaded on a Leblanc walk, Chester single and Ryan Dorow walk. A passed ball allowed Leblanc to score, giving the Express an 8-1 advantage, before a strikeout and pop out ended the inning.

Sugar Land RF Marty Costes put one more on the board for the visitors with a home run to left field in the seventh.

The Express secured its win with another run in the eighth inning when Dorow crossed home plate thanks to a double from LF Steele Walker after drawing a one-out walk for the 9-3 final.

The two teams play in game three on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 0.00) is set to make the start up against Skeeters LHP Jonathan Bermudez (0-0, 1.98). First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. CT.

