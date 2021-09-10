Aces Notes

First pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark is slated for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Find My Way Back:

- The Reno Aces fell three games back of the Tacoma Rainiers in Triple-A West with its season-high fifth-straight loss on Thursday to the Las Vegas Aviators, 6-3.

- Jake Hager scored his 400th career run in the ninth inning after smacking a leadoff double to left-center and crossing the plate on Ildemaro Vargas' infield single to right.

- Hager and Juniel Querecuto jumped out to three-game hitting streaks with their respective base knocks in last night's contest.

- Mack Lemiuex made his Triple-A debut after being called up to a highest level on Wednesday. The right-hander recorded his first strikeout with the Aces while not allowing an earned run.

- Christian Lopes recorded RBIs in back-to-back contests for the first time since July 27 and 29 with his RBI single in the top of the second.

- Despite going 2-5 in seven games since the start of September, Blake Lalli's club is still one of the best offensive teams in Triple-A in that span. The Aces lead all of MiLB's top level with 81 hits and a .299 batting average while tying the Omaha Storm Chasers for second with 14 home runs and ranking third in runs scored with 52.

That Thing That You Do:

Tyler Holton will face Las Vegas for the first time in his career while making his third start for the Aces. The left-hander has not allowed a run in his two appearances out of the bullpen while surrendering just three hits. As a spot starter, the 25-year-old has tossed 4.2 innings of work while allowing four runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts.

- Parker Dunshee will make his second start since coming off the injured list on Sept. 5. The Aviators' right-hander is slated to square off against the Aces for the third time this season, allowing a combined seven runs on nine hits in 10.1 innings of work.

"I Wanna Run In Wide Spaces...":

- With Vargas reaching the 500-hit plateau, he has his sights set on breaking two more Aces records. The veteran infielder is 13 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 11 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Vargas has 35 stolen bases and 191 RBIs with Reno, needing just one stolen base to tie Evan Frey (36) for fifth in Aces' history and 11 more RBIs to match Kevin Cron (202) for third all-time.

- Querecuto is one extra-base hit away from recording his 200th in Minor League Baseball, recording 141 doubles, 28 triples and 30 home runs in 913 games. The veteran infielder is also 13 hits away from 900 in his MiLB career. With the Aces alone, Querecuto has recorded 277 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301.

- Christian Lopes is two doubles away from recording 200 career two-baggers. The Aces' infielder has not recorded a double since Aug. 15 against El Paso. Lopes is also nine runs away from scoring his 300th career run at the Triple-A level.

- Hager is three hits away from recording 300 career base knocks in Minor League Baseball's highest level.

"Fly Like the Wind in High Places::

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .289 batting average while moving to second in runs scored with 739. The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1087 hits, leading Las Vegas by 12 hits (1075). The Aces are out-hitting the New York Mets (1074), Chicago Cubs (1071), Texas Rangers (1067) and Seattle Mariners (1035) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .308 batting average, 370 hits, 56 home runs and 13 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 265 tallies and .308 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has seven more runs than Carolina with 258 and 30 more points than second-best Quad City with a .278 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .316 batting average and 139 base knocks while being one of two teams to reach the 100-run plateau with 104 tallies.

- The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 22 contests this season, holding a 19-3 record in such games.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 20 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

- Blake Lalli's club has put forth a 15-3 record when its starter tosses at least six innings of work.

- Jesus Liranzo tossed a blank frame out of the bullpen on Tuesday against Tacoma, marking his seventh scoreless relief appearance since Aug. 1. In his nine appearances since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 13 strikeouts and a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings of work.

