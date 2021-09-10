Aviators' Pitchers Come up Big in 6-3 Victory over Reno in Series-Opener

As recently as six weeks ago, the notion that the Aviators' pitching staff would be responsible for guiding the team to a much-needed late-season victory would've been as farfetched as aliens landing in center field at Las Vegas Ballpark ... during a midsummer snowstorm.

That's how much both the Aviators' starters and bullpen struggled to record outs on a consistent basis through the season's first eight weeks, during which Las Vegas barely was able to keep its collective head above water.

Boy, how times have changed!

After surrendering just 43 runs during a 12-game road swing to Oklahoma City and Sugar Land (Texas), the Aviators' pitching staff returned home Thursday and resumed its dominating ways in a 6-3 victory over instate rival Reno before a crowd of 7,060 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

With the win, Las Vegas (59-50) halted a three-game losing skid, improved to 15-6 in its last 21 games overall, 9-1 in its last 10 home games and pulled to within three games of second-place Reno (61-46) in the Western Division of Triple-A West. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, first-place Tacoma cruised to a 10-4 home victory over Salt Lake, keeping the Aviators six games out of first place.

The sliver lining? Las Vegas absolutely would be staring at a seven-game deficit in the standings if not for the performances of starting pitcher Brian Howard and relievers James Naile, Grant Holmes and Domingo Acevedo-as well as the Aces' defense.

Starting with the latter, Reno committed a whopping five errors that helped the Aviators open a 5-1 lead through four innings. Howard took full advantage of Reno's generosity, allowing just one run through his first four innings of work. However, after Howard surrendered a second run in the fifth and got into trouble in the sixth, Las Vegas manager Fran Riordan made the tough call to go to his bullpen.

It proved to be the right call.

Naile took over for Howard, worked out of a sixth-inning jam and ended up throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Holmes followed Naile, overcame an eighth-inning defensive error and easily kept the Aces at bay. However, after Holmes let three of Reno's first four hitters reach base to start the top of the ninth, Riordan returned to the mound and summoned closer Domingo Acevedo.

The hard-throwing right-hander needed just 10 pitches to get the final two outs, lock up his eighth save of the season and keep alive the Aviators' hopes for a second straight division title.

GAME NOTES: The Aviators produced just six hits, half of which came from third baseman Vimael Machín, who went 3-for-4. ... Shortstop Pete Kozma kicked off the scoring with a first-inning home run, which was just his fourth of the season. Thanks to that blast, Kozma now owns a six-game hitting streak. The veteran infielder has six hitting streaks of five games or more this season. ... Aviators second baseman Nick Allen went 0-for-1 but walked and scored twice. ... Las Vegas pitchers have surrendered three runs or fewer in five straight games and seven of the last eight. ... The first five batters in the Aviators' lineup - Mickey McDonald, Kozma, Carlos Pèrez, Francisco Peña and Machín - combined to go 6-for-15 with two runs and four RBI. ... Howard surrendered seven hits and three walks while striking out four in his 5 2/3 innings. Most importantly, he threw 54 of 91 pitches for strikes.

HISTORICAL NIGHT: Thursday night's crowd was historic in multiple respects. The Aviators have now welcomed more than 1 million fans to Las Vegas Ballpark since the venue opened in 2019 (1,001,127). Additionally, the franchise has eclipsed the 13 million mark in all-time attendance (13,002,138).

ON DECK: The Aviators and Aces continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday, with right-hander Parker Dunshee (1-3, 5.59) scheduled to start for Las Vegas. Reno is undecided on a starting pitcher.

A spectacular Fireworks Show will follow the game.

