Bees Lose in Extras

September 10, 2021







The Salt Lake Bees fell 4-3 to Oklahoma City in 10 innings on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Oklahoma City scored two runs in the third inning to open the scoring. Salt Lake would score a run in the fourth on a Preston Palmeiro double and would tie it up in the seventh, scoring on a Brendon Davis double. The teams would remain deadlocked until the 10th when Luke Raley hit a two-out 3-2 pitch over the left field wall to score the winning run. The Bees would score a run in the bottom of the 10th, but could not complete the comeback.

Davis Daniel made his Triple-A debut on the mound and allowed one run over two and one-third innings before the tarp came on the field and the game was delayed by a 50-minute rain delay. Tyler Danish picked up three and two-thirds innings of relief allowing a single run. Jake Buchanan and AJ Ramos did not allow a run for the Bees bullpen over the final three innings.

As part of the night the Bees sold gold t-shirts to raise money for Huntsman Cancer Institute. Over 1,000 shirts were sold raising approximately $6,000 towards the fight to end childhood cancer.

The Bees and Dodgers will play game three of the series at 6:35 on Saturday night. The Bees will honor first responders and the victims of 9/11 throughout the game and are hosting a food and clothing drive at Smith's Ballpark all day Saturday. Additional details are available at www.slbees.com.

