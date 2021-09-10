Bees Lose in Extras
September 10, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees fell 4-3 to Oklahoma City in 10 innings on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark.
Oklahoma City scored two runs in the third inning to open the scoring. Salt Lake would score a run in the fourth on a Preston Palmeiro double and would tie it up in the seventh, scoring on a Brendon Davis double. The teams would remain deadlocked until the 10th when Luke Raley hit a two-out 3-2 pitch over the left field wall to score the winning run. The Bees would score a run in the bottom of the 10th, but could not complete the comeback.
Davis Daniel made his Triple-A debut on the mound and allowed one run over two and one-third innings before the tarp came on the field and the game was delayed by a 50-minute rain delay. Tyler Danish picked up three and two-thirds innings of relief allowing a single run. Jake Buchanan and AJ Ramos did not allow a run for the Bees bullpen over the final three innings.
As part of the night the Bees sold gold t-shirts to raise money for Huntsman Cancer Institute. Over 1,000 shirts were sold raising approximately $6,000 towards the fight to end childhood cancer.
The Bees and Dodgers will play game three of the series at 6:35 on Saturday night. The Bees will honor first responders and the victims of 9/11 throughout the game and are hosting a food and clothing drive at Smith's Ballpark all day Saturday. Additional details are available at www.slbees.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from September 10, 2021
- Bees Lose in Extras - Salt Lake Bees
- Round Rock Cruises Past Sugar Land in 9-3 Win - Round Rock Express
- Skeeters Lose Second Straight in Round Rock - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Snyder, Longhi, Trejo Lift Albuquerque over El Paso - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Albuquerque Evens Series - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Bees to Honor First Responders on September 11 - Salt Lake Bees
- Aviators' Pitchers Come up Big in 6-3 Victory over Reno in Series-Opener - Las Vegas Aviators
- Bishop drives in three in series-opening loss - Sacramento River Cats
- Rein-Hammer: First Inning Grand Slam "JackÃ¢ÂÂ Paces Rainiers to Fifth Straight Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Game Turns Wild Late, to Dodgers' Favor - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Falls to Las Vegas, 6-3 - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Take Game One - Salt Lake Bees
- Chihuahuas Split Two Games in Albuquerque Thursday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- El Paso Piles on Late, Splits Modified Twin Bill with Albuquerque - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Express Swat Skeeters 6-4 to Open Series in Round Rock - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.