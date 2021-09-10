OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 10, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (55-53) at Salt Lake Bees (46-62)

Game #109 of 130/Road #56 of 65

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (5-3, 5.36) vs. SL-RHP Davis Daniel (NR, -.--)

Friday, September 10, 2021 | Smith's Ballpark | Salt Lake City, Utah | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT seeking their fourth straight win for the first time since June 27-July 1...OKC has won three games in a row, as well as five of their last six games.

Last Game: A game that was relatively tame through six innings turned into a high-scoring and high-drama affair, with the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeating the Salt Lake Bees, 12-8, Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark. Sheldon Neuse started the scoring with a home run in the top of the first inning. Salt Lake scored in both the second and third innings, taking a 2-1 lead. The Dodgers responded with a three-run top of the fourth inning, featuring back-to-back RBI triples Zach Reks and Zach McKinstry. The game still stood at 4-2 before both teams kicked their offenses into overdrive. The Dodgers scored four runs in the seventh inning, with a RBI double by Neuse, two-run double by Matt Davidson and RBI single by McKinstry, extending the lead to 8-2. The Bees tied the game in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs before an out was recorded, including a game-tying, three-run homer by Preston Palmeiro. Neuse connected on his second homer of the night with a go-ahead, three-run blast in the eighth inning. The Dodgers then benefited from two Salt Lake errors in the ninth inning to score their final run.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (5-3) makes his team-leading 18th start of the season...He most recently pitched Sept. 4 against Albuquerque in OKC, tying his season-high mark with seven hits allowed and allowing four runs in the fifth inning after holding the Isotopes scoreless over the first four frames. He pitched 5.0 innings total with one walk and four strikeouts, and he earned the win in OKC's 9-4 victory...Ramírez's 90 strikeouts are third-most in Triple-A West, while his .260 AVG is fourth, his 17 starts are tied for fifth, his and 1.49 WHIP is sixth, his 5.36 ERA is seventh and his 87.1 innings are 10th...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have won six of his last seven starts...Ramírez made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut Aug. 1 at Arizona and pitched 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with two K's and one walk to close out a 13-0 win. Ramírez was optioned to OKC Aug. 2, designated for assignment when the Dodgers signed four-time All-Star Cole Hamels and subsequently outrighted to OKC Aug. 7...Ramírez was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Month for June after going 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts. He allowed 20 hits and struck out 27 over 26.0 IP while holding opponents to a .213 average. Ramírez led the league in ERA and opponent average while he tied for the best WHIP (1.12). He also ranked third in strikeouts and innings...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25. He is in his 10th pro season, originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011...Tonight is his second start of the season against the Bees. He pitched against Salt Lake July 3 in OKC and was charged with the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Four of the five runs scored in the fifth inning. Ramírez has not taken a loss since that outing (9 G/7 GS).

Against the Bees: 2021: 3-4 2019: 2-1 All-time: 55-54 At SL: 24-28 The Dodgers and Bees are meeting for their second of two series in 2021 and their lone series at Smith's Ballpark...The Bees won the first series between the teams, 4-2, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 1-6, winning four of the final five games of the series after the Dodgers won the series opener. Keibert Ruiz led OKC with six hits during the series, including two homers, while Matt Davidson paced OKC with six RBI and two homers. The Bees outscored OKC, 34-25, and outhit the Dodgers, 54-48, as they won their first series against OKC since 2013. Over the final five games of the series, the Dodgers were held to a total of 14 runs and batted .230 (38x165) with two home runs, scoring one or two runs in three of the five contests...The teams last played at Smith's Ballpark for a three-game series in 2019. OKC won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 14-8 before the Bees won the series finale, 14-4. Edwin Ríos homered twice and had six RBI...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers, the team owns a 16-9 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series, including a 9-3 record at Smith's Ballpark.

Trending Up: The Dodgers have won three straight games, as well as five of their last six games following a stretch in which they lost 11 of 13 games. OKC's overall record this season is back above .500 (55-53) after dipping below .500 four times in the previous seven days. Prior to Aug. 31, the team had not been below .500 since they were 20-21 entering play June 22...Before the slide began Aug. 19, the Dodgers were a season-best seven games above .500 (48-41) and stood only 1.0 game out of first place. But since then, the Dodgers have gone 7-12, finding themselves 7.5 games out of first place and tied for second with Round Rock in the Triple-A West East Division...Thursday's win snapped the Dodgers' three-game skid in series openers and a streak of four straight losses in road series openers...Tonight the Dodgers are looking to win a fourth straight game for the first time since July 1. They have fallen short in each of their three previous attempts to do so since then.

Young Sheldon: Sheldon Neuse finished 3-for-5 with three extra-base hits and five RBI Thursday night. It was his second multi-homer game of the season, previously done Aug. 2 at Round Rock. The RBI total also tied his season and career high, most recently achieved in the same game Aug. 2. Thursday also marked the third game of his career with three extra-base hits, with the previous instance also occurring against Salt Lake on July 13, 2019 while playing with Las Vegas...In his two games since returning from the Injured List, Neuse is 5-for-9 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI. He has now hit safely in his last six games with OKC, going 11-for-28 (.393) with three homers, two doubles and 11 RBI.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson notched a team-high four hits last night, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. It was his second four-hit game of the season and first since May 30 at El Paso. In his 10 games since returning from the Injured List, Davidson is 13-for-38 (.324) and has totaled 18 RBI to go along with eight extra-base hits. During his current four-game hitting streak, he is 9-for-19 with two homers, three doubles and nine RBI...He has collected five multi-RBI games in his last 10 contests overall and leads OKC with 19 multi-RBI games this season...Davidson's team-leading 23 homers are tied for fourth in Triple-A West this season, while his team-leading 67 RBI are ninth-most in the league...Since June 29, Davidson is slashing .323/.409/.756 with 19 homers and 56 RBI in 44 games. During that time he ranks both second in Triple-A West in homers and RBI while topping the circuit in SLG and ranking third in OPS (1.165).

Winning Innings: The Dodgers scored three runs in the fourth inning Thursday and have now scored 14 runs in the fourth inning in the last three games and 20 runs in the fourth inning in the last six games. They've scored two or more runs in the fourth inning in five of the six contests...OKC also tallied another inning with at least four runs last night, scoring four times in the seventh inning. The Dodgers have scored at least four runs in an inning in five of the last six games for a total of six separate frames of four-plus runs, including four in their last three games.

Non-Winning Innings: The Bees scored six runs in the seventh inning last night, marking the fourth time in the last 17 games the Dodgers have surrendered a six-run inning. It's also the second time within those four big innings the opponent scored at least five runs before an out was recorded. In three of the four instances, the opponent has either tied the game or taken the lead as a result of the outburst...Between the top and bottom half of the seventh inning Thursday, there were 19 batters, 10 runs, eight hits, three walks, two hit batters and 76 pitches thrown.

On the Run: The Dodgers scored 12 total runs last night for the second time in three games and have plated a combined 32 runs over the last three games - their highest three-game run total since Aug. 8-10 when they also racked up 32 runs. OKC has scored at least eight runs in each of the last three games and has also reached at least eight runs in four of its last five games. The three-game stretch with at least eight runs per game is the team's first since a three-game streak July 8-10 at El Paso...Last night, the Dodgers also collected seven extra-base hits for the third time in that same five-game span...Over the last 22 innings, the Dodgers have collectively gone 38-for-104 (.365) with 17 extra-base hits, seven homers and 32 runs scored. They're 15-for-33 (.455) with runners in scoring position during that time.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana picked up a single, RBI and scored a run Thursday night. He has hit safely in his last three games, going 5-for-10 with a double, homer, two RBI and four runs scored. He also has two three-hit outings in his last four starts...He paces the Dodgers with 81 hits in 74 games this season and since Aug. 1, has 39 hits in 32 games - tied for fifth-most hits in Triple-A West during the span. He also leads OKC with 23 multi-hit games this season.

DeLUXe: Gavin Lux was held without a hit last night, but drew a walk and scored two runs as he played his first career game in left field, and second career game in the outfield...Over his last three games, Lux is 6-for-15 with five runs scored, two doubles, a homer, three walks and five RBI.

Around the Horn: Tonight, OKC seeks its first 2-0 lead in a road series since June 24-25 in Sugar Land...Yesterday marked the first time since July 24, 2019 at Nashville the Dodgers hit two triples in one game. The team had a total of 13 triples through 107 games this season before Zach Reks and Zach McKinstry hit consecutive triples in the fourth inning...Matt Beaty was hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance last night. Through his first nine games with OKC, he is batting .347 (10x28) with three doubles, four RBI and five runs scored while posting a .486 OBP...With eight more runs last night, the Dodgers have allowed 90 runs in their last 10 road games, with at least six runs in nine of 10 games and at least eight runs in eight of 10 games...OKC turned three double plays last night matching their season-high mark and posting the team's highest double play total since turning three Aug. 6 in Albuquerque...Thursday's game was completed in 3 hours, 56 minutes, becoming OKC's sixth nine-inning game this season to last at least that long...After allowing a total of six walks over the previous five games, the Dodgers pitching staff handed out eight walks last night.

