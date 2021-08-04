Rosa Grand Slam Powers Erie to Back-To-Back Wins

The SeaWolves got a big blast early, used solid pitching and won their second straight game, taking down the Harrisburg Senators, 8-4, on Wednesday night.

Erie jumped ahead in the second against Senators starter Seth Romero. The 'Wolves loaded the bases on a pair of hits from Dillon Dingler and John Valente and a walk by Brady Policelli. Josh Lester drew a walk, plating Dingler for a 1-0 lead. Dylan Rosa stepped in, worked a 3-2 count and blasted a grand slam to straight away center for a 5-0 advantage. The home run for Rosa was his sixth, it was the second grand slam in as many games for Erie and the fifth of the year.

SeaWolves starter A.J. Ladwig started his night retiring the first six batters he faced. In the bottom of the third he gave up a leadoff double to K.J. Harrison. Cole Freeman doubled home Harrison making it 5-1.

The Senators closed the gap with a pair of solo home runs from Donovan Casey and Harrison in the fourth making it 5-3. In the sixth, Jakson Reetz homered to right making it a one-run game.

Erie built onto the lead in the seventh against reliever Brian Dobzanski. Andre Lipcius doubled home Dingler and scored on a Policelli knock for a 7-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, the SeaWolves added an additional run when Lipcius connected on an opposite-field solo home run, his sixth.

For the second straight night, the Erie bullpen was lights out. Joe Navilhon worked a pair of scoreless frames, allowing one hit while tying a season-high with five strikeouts. Gerson Moreno worked a 1-2-3 ninth, preserving the win. The bullpen has not allowed a run over 7.1 innings over the first two games of the series.

Ladwig (5-4) earned his second consecutive win. He allowed a run on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in tying a season-high with six innings pitched. Ladwig has worked at least five innings in eight consecutive starts.

Romero (0-1) took the loss allowing five runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

