Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators
August 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (42-37, 7.0 GB SW Div, 4th) AT HARRISBURG SENATORS (28-50, 20.5 GB SW Div, 6th)
RHP A.J. LADWIG (4-4, 4.07 ERA) VS. LHP SETH ROMERO (0-0, 5.79 ERA)
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 / 6:30 PM / FNB FIELD
GAME #81 / ROAD GAME #38 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD
LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. RHP CADE CAVALLI (1-3, 3.47 ERA)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 AT HARRISBURG, 7:00 PM - FNB FIELD
RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-3, 5.89 ERA) vs. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (1-0, 3.28 ERA)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 AT HARRISBURG, 6:00 PM - FNB FIELD
RHP BEAU BRIESKE (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP MARIO SANCHEZ (2-6, 3.38 ERA)
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves snapped a four-game losing streak as they opened up a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators with a 7-3 win on Tuesday night. Harrisburg struck for a pair of runs in the last of the third to take a 2-0 lead when Nick Banks homered off of Erie starter Jesus Rodriguez. The deficit did not last long as Erie came right back in the top of the fourth against Harrisburg starter Luis Reyes. Ryan Kreidler led off the frame with an opposite-field, solo home run making it a 2-1 game. Drew Ward pushed Erie ahead when he connected on a grand slam for a 5-2 Erie lead. The home run for Ward was his seventh and it was Erie's fourth grand slam of the year. A pair of Erie relievers in Yaya Chentouf and Billy Lesher combined to hold the Senators scoreless over the final 4.1 innings. Centouf (3-1) earned the win allowing two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Lescher hurled two perfect frames to preserve the win.
