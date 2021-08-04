Feltner Fabulous on Mound, Offense Scores 12 as Yard Goats Pound Fisher Cats

Manchester, NH- The Yard Goats scored 11 runs over the first four innings, including three homers, and were backed by an outstanding start from Ryan Feltner in a 12-1 win against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Jameson Hannah set the day for the offense with a leadoff home run, a liner over the right field fence and finished the afternoon with two hits and 4 RBI. Feltner fired seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts, and retired the final 15 batters faced while earning the win. Hannah, Casey Golden and Coco Montes each hit home runs for the Yard Goats who snapped a 4-game slide. The 11-run win margin is the highest run differential in a victory this season.

Jameson Hannah led off the game with a home run, a laser shot over the right field fence off Fisher Cats starter Johnny Barbato, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. Hartford added four runs in the second inning as five straight batters reached on four consecutive hits. The inning was highlighted by Jose Gomez' RBI single and Jameson Hannah's two-run hit and the Yard Goats led 5-0 after two innings.

The Yard Goats scored five times in the third inning to take a 10-0 lead. Gomez got the first run home on a single, Hannah made it 7-0 on a sacrifice fly and Casey Golden capped the rally with a three-run homer to left center field. Coco Montes led off the fourth inning with a homer and it was 11-0 Yard Goats after four innings.

Hartford starting pitcher Ryan Feltner enjoyed his best start of the season, working seven shutout innings. He yielded just two hits and walked one while tying a season-high with nine strikeouts. The right-hander retired the final 15 batters he faced from the third through seventh innings.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series against the Fisher Cats on Thursday evening (7:05) in Manchester, New Hampshire against the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, August 17th to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

--

Hartford 12, New Hampshire 1

WP- Ryan Feltner (2-2)

LP- Johnny Barbato (2-3)

T- 2:55

A- 4,815

