Altoona Tops Akron, 8-5, in Back-And-Forth Game

August 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Altoona Curve scored three in the ninth to top the Akron RubberDucks, 8-5 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Altoona broke the tie in the top of the ninth when four hits and an error brought home three runs to give the Curve the 8-5 lead.

Mound Presence

Konnor Pilkington was dominant in his Akron debut. Pilkington allowed just one run in the second inning and set a season high with nine strikeouts over his five innings of work. Manuel Alvarez did not fare as well in his inning-plus, allowing three runs. Aaron Pinto followed, allowing just one run over two innings. Skylar Arias followed with three runs in the ninth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron tied the game in the bottom of the second, when Andruw Monasterio scored on an error by the centerfielder Daniel Amaral. New Duck Will Brennan doubled home Steven Kwan and Monasterio to give Akron the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. The Ducks struck back in the eighth, when Kwan scored on a wild pitch before Monasterio singled home Brayan Rocchio to tie the game, 5-5. The RubberDucks left four on base and were 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

Pilkington's nine strikeouts are a season high ... Kwan extended an eight-game hitting streak... Monasterio's two doubles are his first multi-double game of the season ...Time 2:54... Attendance: 2,334.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series with the Altoona Curve on Thursday at 6:35 PM as Union Home Mortgage welcomes fans back home to Canal Park. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Left-hander Tanner Tully (5-3, 3.12 ERA) takes the mound for Akron against Curve right-hander Travis MacGregor (3-4, 5.46 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.