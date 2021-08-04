Flying Squirrels Held to One Run in Loss to Fightins

RICHMOND, Va. - One solo home run was all that Richmond put on the scoreboard as the Flying Squirrels fell, 4-1, against the Reading Fightin Phils Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (40-40) have dropped 11 of their last 13 games and put up four hits against the Fightin Phils (31-49).

Reading opened the scoring in the third inning when Arquimedes Gamboa rocketed an RBI double. Jhailyn Ortiz lofted a sacrifice fly to put the Fightin Phils ahead, 2-0.

After Matt Kroon led off the fifth inning with a double, Jack Conley followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0 off Richmond starter Trenton Toplikar (Loss, 1-6). After the scoring play, Toplikar retired nine in a row to close out his start.

Frankie Tostado broke the shutout in the sixth when he propelled a solo home run to right-center off Jack Perkins (Win, 3-1) to make it 3-1. It was Tostado's 10th home run of the season and his team-leading 49th RBI.

Reading tacked on one more in the ninth, moving the score to 4-1 when Grenny Cumana punched an RBI single against Richmond reliever Raffi Vizcaíno. Vizcaíno pitched 2.0 innings with three hits allowed and two strikeouts.

Brian Marconi (Save, 8) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to cap a six-out save.

Toplikar tied a career-high 7.0 innings pitched, allowing three runs and five hits with four strikeouts. It was the second consecutive night that a Flying Squirrels starter has thrown 7.0 innings.

Perkins worked 5.2 innings with one run allowed while having three walks and three strikeouts. The Reading bullpen combo of Zach Warren and Marconi struck out six Flying Squirrels over the final 3.0 innings while setting down 10 in a row.

The homestand continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Aaron Blair (0-0, 5.40) will take the hill for Richmond opposed by right-hander James McArthur (1-4, 5.40) for Reading.

On Wednesday, the Flying Squirrels are celebrating Cricket Night as fans can learn the differences and similarities between baseball and cricket at The Diamond. Plus, fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks after the ballgame presented by Emergency Management Alliance. Gates open at 5:30

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

