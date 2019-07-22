Rojas Hits First Home Run in Cutters Loss at Spikes

July 22, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





State College, Pa. - Crosscutters newcomer Johan Rojas had a big night in just his fourth game for Williamsport that included his first career home run but the Cutters fell at the State College Spikes 9-3 on Monday night in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The 18-year-old Rojas had just been called up from the Gulf Coast League on Friday. He went 3-for-4 with a triple belted out to left-center as well as his long ball kept barely fair over the wall in right.

State College jumped out to an early 6-1 lead against Carlos Francisco in the first two innings. Martin Figueroa just missed a grand slam and settled for a three-run triple. And Andrew Warner's sixth home run brought home another three.

Cutters right-hander Tom Sutera was effective out of the pen with his second consecutive outing of four innings allowing just one hit and no runs.

Corbin Williams scored to open the game in the top of the first after swiping his league-leading 20th stolen base of the season.

The Crosscutters are back at home this week for a three-game series vs. the Auburn Doubledays. RHP Jose Conopoima is the pitching probable for Williamsport. The series will feature giveaways each night beginning with Rhys Hoskins Puzzle/Posters on Tuesday, Team Photos on Wednesday and Mike Mussina Bobbleheads on Thursday.

W - Adrian Mardueno (2-1)

L - Carlos Francisco (0-1)

S - Eric Lex

HR - WIL: Johan Rojas (1), SC: Andrew Warner (6)

Crosscutters Record: 10-26

Next Game: Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 p.m. vs Auburn Doubledays

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, July 23, 7:05 p.m. vs. Auburn Doubledays / Rhys Hoskins Puzzle-Poster Giveaway.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.