Bryant's Brilliant Start Marred as Tigers Rally Late

July 22, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





NORWICH, CT - Garrison Bryant twirled seven strong innings but the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, suffered a 3-2 walk off defeat to the Connecticut Tigers Sunday afternoon at Dodd Stadium.

W: De Los Reyes (3-2)

L: Metoyer (2-2)

BIG MOMENTS

Brian Metoyer yielded the tying and winning runs in the ninth inning, surrendering the walk off RBI fielder's choice to Eric De La Rosa to give Connecticut a 3-2 victory.

Garrison Bryant spun a career-high seven innings, striking out four with no walks. He exited with a 2-1 lead but took a no-decision.

Jake Mangum went 3-5, scoring on Wilmer Reyes' RBI double in the first inning that gave Brooklyn a 1-0 lead.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Garrison Bryant: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Jake Mangum: 3-5, 2B, R

Wilmer Reyes: 1-4, 2B, RBI, SB

Ariel Yera: 2-4, R

NEWS & NOTES

The Cyclones suffered their second walk-off loss of the road trip.

Brooklyn bats went 1-13 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 men on base.

Jake Mangum, the Mets' 4th round selection from Mississippi State, collected three hits for the first time as a professional.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Connecticut Tigers - Monday, 7:05 p.m.

Dodd Stadium - Norwich, CT

Probables: RHP Corey Gaconi (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Jack O'Loughlin (1-2, 4.28 ERA)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

