Tonight's Game against Brooklyn Postponed

July 22, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - Due to inclement weather, the game between the Connecticut Tigers and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed. Any ticket to tonight's contest can be exchanged at the Dodd Stadium box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining home game in the 2019 season.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on August, 22 when the Cyclones return to Norwich. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

The Tigers begin a three-game set against the Staten Island Yankees tomorrow night on 1310 WICH or online at cttigers.com on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call of all the action for tomorrow night's contest. This will be the first One-Dollar Hot Dog Night sponsored by KAYEM. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

