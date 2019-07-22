The Scrappers Return to Eastwood Field July 23-25

July 22, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





Vs. State College Spikes (Cardinals)

Tuesday, July 23 vs. State College @ 7:05pm

It's All You Can Eat Tuesday presented by 1390 The Sports Animal! Add $15 for adults and $12 for kids on to your ticket price and you can get all you can eat hot dogs, burgers, soft tacos, French fries, nachos, popcorn and soft drinks through the 7th inning! It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive half priced Upper Box seat tickets.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. State College @ 7:05PM

It's Military Appreciation Night presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 27 WKBN & 33 WYTV with radio partner 570 WKBN. Show your Military ID and get two free Upper Box Seat tickets. It is also Wendy's® Wednesday! Get buy one, get one free Upper Box Seat tickets with a Wendy's receipt or voucher from participating Wendy's locations. It's also $2 Pizza Slice Night at the main concession stands presented by Marco's Pizza.

Thursday, July 25 vs. State College @ 7:05pm

It's Buck Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube and radio partner 93.3 The Wolf. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 22, 2019

The Scrappers Return to Eastwood Field July 23-25 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.