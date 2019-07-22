Gades-Spinners Rained Out

July 22, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





LOWELL, MA - Tonight's series finale between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Lowell Spinners has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a twi-night doubleheader when the teams meet again in Lowell on August 11 in a 5:05 start. Both games will be seven innings long. As a result, the Renegades swept the abbreviated two-game series after they defeated the Spinners 12-6 on Saturday and 4-2 yesterday.

Hudson Valley returns home tomorrow when they kick-off a three-game series against the Vermont Lake Monsters. First-pitch is scheduled for 7:05. The Renegades will send right-hander Rodolfo Sanchez (0-0, 3.18 ERA) to the hill against fellow righty Michael Murray (1-0, 3.14 ERA) of the Lake Monsters. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.