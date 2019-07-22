Spinners Rained out Monday vs. Renegades

LOWELL, MA - On Monday night, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox (23-11) were looking to salvage their series with the Hudson Valley Renegades (20-15), affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Instead, the Spinners will be looking for a break in the clouds as Monday's game has been postponed due to rain in the Merrimack Valley.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader next time the Renegades come back to Lowell on August 11, first pitch will be scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged at the LeLacheur Park box office for any 2019 Spinners game at LeLacheur Park during normal business hours free of charge.

Starting on Tuesday, Lowell will play 10 days in 11 games against all McNamara Division opponents. It starts with a three-game set against the Aberdeen Ironbirds at Ripken Stadium and will be followed a four-game set at Richmond County Ballpark against the Staten Island Yankees.

The final series will be a three-game set with the Brooklyn Cyclones at MCU Park before returning home to take on the State College Spikes, affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, for the only time in 2019.

