Rodriguez, Shorebirds Blank BlueClaws 5-0

June 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





SALSIBURY, MD - Grayson Rodriguez threw five scoreless innings while Robert Neustromhomered and doubled in Delmarva's 5-0 win over the BlueClaws on Tuesday night at Perdue Stadium.

The BlueClaws (2-4/31-45) have dropped nine of 10 against Delmarva (5-1/53-22) this season, with all 10 meetings played in Salisbury. Delmarva has taken the first two games in the current three-game series.

Rodriguez (6-1), who was the SAL All-Star Game starter for the Northern Division, won his seventh game of the season and has now allowed just one run in 17 innings over three starts against the BlueClaws this season.

Delmarva opened the scoring in the second inning on a two-run home run by JC Encarnaction, his seventh of the season.

Those two runs would be the lone two allowed by Jhordany Mezquita. The Lakewood southpaw gave up two runs over five innings while striking out a season high seven.

Dominic Pipkin came on in the sixth and gave up three runs while recording just two outs. Robert Neustrom hit a two-run home run, his fourth of the season. Later in the inning, Nick Horvath single and came around to score on a wild pitch to put the Shorebirds up 5-0.

Jonathan Guzman went 2-4 for the BlueClaws, singling in the first and ninth innings. Rafael Marchan added a single in the ninth for the BlueClaws third hit.

Neustrom, who homered and doubled, went 3-4 on the night for the first place Shorebirds.

Gilmael Troya threw 2.1 innings of scoreless relief for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The teams finish their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Francisco Morales (1-3) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Ofelky Peralta (4-2, 3.61).

