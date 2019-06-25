RiverDogs Return Home for Three Fireworks Shows, Honor the Negro Leagues in Upcoming Homestand

June 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - After seven days on the road following the All-Star break, the RiverDogs will settle in for a weeklong homestand starting on Thursday night. As part of the seven games of festivities, the Dogs will host a celebration of Hall-of-Famer and Negro League great Larry Doby and wrap up the week with an Independence Day Celebration as one of three postgame fireworks shows.

Charleston returns to start their seven-day stay at Riley Park on Thursday, welcoming in the Asheville Tourists (Colorado) before finishing out the week with a three-game tilt against the Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco):

Thursday, June 27, 7:05 p.m.: Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: Head to The Joe for dollar beers and DJ Natty Heavy dropping the beats in the Ashley View Pub all game long. Fans can follow DJ Natty Heavy and 95SX on social media for chances to win VIP wristbands to Club Budweiser and cut the beer lines.

Friday, June 28, 7:05 p.m.: Best of the 2000's Fireworks: Jam out to the best hits of the aughts, complete with a postgame firework show presented by Home Telecom on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday at Riley Park. In conjunction with 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News, fans wearing red at the gate will receive $1 off regular ticket pricing at the box office. During an inning break, a deployed military serviceman, servicewoman or veteran will be called upon and thanked for their service.

Saturday, June 29, 6:05 p.m.: Larry Doby Heritage Weekend/Helicopter Ball Drop: The RiverDogs celebrate the history of the South Carolina born Hall-of-Famer and the first African American player signed in the American League as part of Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health. Postgame, fans can try their luck at winning $2,000 during the third Fly-In Helicopters Ball Drop of the season, presented by Star 99.7 and Fox 24. As part of a Naturday down at The Joe, fans can enjoy the RiverDogs' latest frosty beverage, the Naturdays Beer Shake, featuring Natty Light over strawberry and vanilla ice cream with fresh squeezed lemon.

Sunday, June 30, 5:05 p.m.: Family Sunday in the Holy City/Larry Doby Heritage Weekend/Postgame Fireworks: Charleston honors Negro League history as the RiverDogs suit up in the uniforms of Doby's former team, the Newark Eagles, and the Tourists don the uniforms of the Frontier Greys as part of an annual tradition. To add to the evening's nostalgic feel, organist Charles Miller will provide live musical accompaniment at the ballpark. As part of an MUSC Family Sunday, kids can eat free, run the bases post-game and play pre-game catch on the field. Members of the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club (12 and under) get in for free presented by Y102.5 and ABC News 4. As part of "All Faiths Night" at The Joe, fans can purchase special admission tickets for a viewing of the documentary "Emanuel," the recently released film highlighting the untold story of the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Chris Singleton Foundation.

Monday, July 1, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night/Dog Day: Cheer on the Dogs with your dog on a Monday Dog Day with 96.9 The Wolf, featuring dollar dogs and brews presented by Busch Light. In association with Boeing, the RiverDogs will offer complementary tickets to active and retired military members and their families on a night to recognize soldiers and their families for the dedication, commitment, and sacrifices they have made (visit riverdogs.com/military for ticket pickup locations). The RiverDogs will be giving away gift card prizes to military spouses and select military members' kids will take the field with the RiverDogs as part of the pregame ceremony. As part of Dogs with a Cause, the RiverDogs and Blackbaud, the local software and services leader for the global philanthropic community, will highlight local non-profit Be a Mentor.

Tuesday, July 2, 7:05 p.m.: Live & Local Tuesday/BellyItcher Pint Glass Giveaway: Celebrate Charleston's local scene on a Food Lion Live & Local Tuesday presented by 105.5 The Bridge with a local farmer's market on the concourse. Fans 21 and older can also sip on local brews, including the all-new BellyItcher Ale, the RiverDogs' branded beer proudly brewed in conjunction with local brewery Rusty Bull. The first 500 fans 21 and older through the gate will receive a souvenir BellyItcher pint glass.

Wednesday, July 3, 6:35 p.m.: Independence Day Celebration: Celebrate the national holiday a night early as the RiverDogs promise a postgame fireworks spectacular presented by WOW! Internet, TV & Phone to follow the night's homestand finale against Augusta. In conjunction with 92.5 Kickin Country, get the ballpark early on a night sure to sell out with the biggest fireworks show in Charleston during the holiday weekend.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season are available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.