Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

June 25, 2019





Hagerstown continues their series with the Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium tonight at 7 p.m. RHP Jake Irvin (4-4, 4.76 ERA) gets the ball for Hagerstown, while Hickory counters with righty Cole Winn (0-3, 9.65 ERA).

SUNS MISFIRE ON LOADED OPPORTUNITY IN OPENER: The Suns loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the ninth inning, but were unable to score. After that, the Crawdads used a Jax Biggers single to walk-off L.P Frans Stadium's grass 7-6 winners Tuesday night. The Suns (32-43, 2-3) started the ninth with a single from Cody Wilson and back-to-back walks for Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara from reliever Nick Snyder (W, 1-1). The Crawdads' (45-26, 4-1) righty, shut the Suns down after that, striking out Jackson Cluff and getting Kyle Marinconz to roll into a double play to end an 11-pitch at-bat. The Crawdads jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs as four consecutive reached base safely against Reid Schaller , who made his South Atlantic League debut. Schaller finished after 3.1 innings of work and allowed three runs while walking four batters. The Hagerstown bats bailed him out though, scoring four in the third. Trey Vickers started it off with a lead-off double prior to Cole Daily and Armond Upshaw hitting back-to-back singles. Upshaw's bunt single made it 3-1 in favor of Hickory. Next, Rhinesmith roped his 18th double of the season to left to tie the game and Lara scored him to put the Suns in front 4-3.

2ND HALF STRUGGLES: The pitching staff was the highlight to watch for much of the first half. Holding the best ERA in Class-A baseball in May, the arms helped keep the Suns afloat in the first half, but they've been out to a slow start, watching the team give up 28 runs (26 earned) in the first 42.2 innings of the second half. Hagerstown's second half ERA is 5.06, nearly 1.5 higher than their first half ERA.

UH-OH, ALASTRE: Starter Tomas Alastre has struggled for much of the 2019 season. After allowing five earned runs in as many innings last night, the righty has an ERA of 6.16. Alastre has now surrendered 17 runs in 20 innings pitched since May 31 despite working six innings of two-hit baseball June 5 at Lakewood.

ROAD WOES: After dropping three consecutive road games against the Rome Braves and Hickory Crawdads, the Suns 2019 road record fell to 14-25. That's compared to an 18-18 record at Municipal Stadium this season. The only team with a worse road record in the northern division is Lakewood, who sports a 12-26 road record and a 19-18 home record. In the Southern Division, both Columbia and Rome have less wins, sporting records of 13-21. The best road record in the South Atlantic League belongs to Delmarva, who have won 26 of their 37 road contests.

LIKING THE ROAD: Jake Irvin has been great on the road this season. After last night's quality start where he allowed just three hits and one run over the course of six innings, the Oklahoma-product has now recorded three of his four quality starts this season on the road.

TREMENDOUS TURNER: Trey Turner was activated from Extended Spring Training May 8, since then, he has appeared in eight games, spinning 12.1 innings and punching out 23 batters. Opponents are merely hitting .119 against him in the time he's been in the South Atlantic League.

SUN SPOTS: Hagerstown had one of its better performances with runners in scoring position this season, hitting safely in 5-of-12 at-bats with runners in scoring position yesterday. They're now 16-for-53 on this trip with RISP.

