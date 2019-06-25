Game Notes (June 25)

The Power continues their three-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers Tuesday evening at First National Bank Field, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. RHP Ryne Inman (6-5, 4.38 ERA) toes the slab for West Virginia, while Greensboro counters with RHP Steven Jennings (5-7, 4.98 ERA).

EARLY OFFENSE DOWNS POWER IN OPENER: Greensboro got to Clay Chandler early, plating five runs in the first two innings to take a commanding lead that they would never relinquish, handing the Power a 7-3 loss in the series opener Monday evening at First National Bank Field. The Hoppers tallied three runs in the first and two in the second, while West Virginia could not muster much against Alex Manasa, who hurled seven strong innings and only ceded one run. That lone run came in the fifth, with J.R. Davis smacking a two-out knock that brought in Joseph Rosa to make it 5-1. Chandler settled down and kept Greensboro at bay over his final three innings, surrendering just three hits before handing the ball to Elias Espino. The reliever spun a scoreless sixth and seventh, but ran into some two-out trouble in the eighth, loading the bases for Mason Martin, who stroked a two-run single to extend Greensboro's lead to 7-1. The Power mounted a small rally in the ninth, as Manny Pazos climbed aboard with a base hit and Jake Anchia drilled his 10th home run of the season down the left-field line 398 feet, but the Grasshoppers were able to turn their third double play of the night on a fly ball from Nick Rodriguez to end the game and snuff out the comeback.

CHI, CHI, CHI, CHIA: Prior to his ninth-inning blast, Anchia had managed just three hits in his last 22 at-bats (.136), spanning seven games. The Power backstop went deep for the first time since June 10 vs. Delmarva, when he came up with a clutch grand slam to vault West Virginia to a 5-4 win over the first-place Shorebirds. The Nova Southeastern product's last two long balls have come in the eighth inning or later. Anchia's 10 home runs this season are the most on the team and tied for ninth-most in the South Atlantic League. The Power had four batters reach double-digit homers in 2018 (Rodolfo Castro, Oneil Cruz, Calvin Mitchell and Deon Stafford). Overall, West Virginia has hit 61 home runs as a team, tied with Asheville for third-most in the league (Greensboro, 73 and Hickory, 80). The Power has left the yard four times in five games at First National Bank Field this season.

MAKING A STRONG FIRST IMPRESSION: With his 2-for-4 day with a double Monday, David Sheaffer tallied his third multi-hit game since joining West Virginia during their final series of the first half in Hagerstown. Overall, the utility man is averaging .500 with a home run, five RBI, five doubles and three runs scored. He has reached base in all six games he has played in with the Power.

WELCOME BACK, JULIO: In his 12 games back since his return from the injured list June 10, Julio Rodriguez has surged back onto the scene with the Power. The Mariners' fourth-best prospect per Baseball America (fifth per MLB.com) is averaging .341 over this 12-game span, the highest mark on the team. Since June 10, Julio has posted two homers, eight RBI, seven runs scored and a .965 OPS, and has recorded a hit in nine of those 12 contests.

LOOKING FOR REVENGE: West Virginia has yet to win a game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers this season, as their Northern Division foe swept them in a pair of four-game series at First National Bank Field and Appalachian Power Park before claiming Monday's series opener. Across the first nine games of this series, the Grasshoppers have outscored the Power by 33 runs. Overall, West Virginia is averaging .224 with 85 strikeouts in 299 at-bats (28%), while Greensboro has a .321 clip against the Power. Rosa holds the best average against the Grasshoppers, boasting a .300 (9-for-30) clip, the only active West Virginia slugger with a .250-plus average against Greensboro. Meanwhile, West Virginia's pitching staff has a 6.87 ERA vs. the Grasshoppers compared to Greensboro's 3.22 mark against the Power.

ALL-STAR ARIAS: After punching out the lone batter he faced Sunday, Dayeison Arias stretched his streak of not allowing an earned run to 20.2 innings across 17 appearances. In this stretch, the South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star has finished 11 games and picked up one hold and three saves. He has fanned 27 batters compared to six walks while only surrendering three unearned runs on eight hits and holding opposing hitters to a .118 average against him. No other pitcher in the South Atlantic League who has thrown as many innings as Arias has holds a spotless ERA during this time frame. Arias has appeared in 24 games this season for the Power, the sixth-most appearances in the SAL.

POWER POINTS: The Power went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, stranding six runners on... Looking to go error-free, outfielder J-Rod ended that notion with his first miscue of the season in 17 games in the eighth inning... Bryan Pall, the South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star who has not allowed a run in his last four outings, is a Michigan product... Rosa notched his 16th multi-hit game of the season Monday night, the most of the current players in West Virginia... Anchia collected his first multi-RBI game since June 10 vs. Delmarva, as well as his fourth of the 2-RBI variety this season... The Power suffered their sixth loss this year when outhitting an opponent yesterday (24-6).

