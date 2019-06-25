Fireflies Game Notes: June 25 at Lexington (Game 72)

June 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (3-2, 27-44) @ Lexington Legends (1-4, 38-36)

RHP Willy Taveras (4-5, 4.86) vs. LHP Evan Steele (1-2, 1.73)

Tues., June 25, 2019 - Whitaker Bank Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 72

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia was victorious over Lexington, 8-6, in the series opener. The Fireflies entered the top of the ninth trailing by four, but strung together a six-run rally to take the lead, and the win. Hayden Senger led the comeback with a 3-5, 3 RBI night at the dish. The Ohio native knocked in the winning run with a two-out, two-run double off the wall in right. Allan Winans tossed a scoreless ninth to get his first save of the year.

SWINGIN': Wagner Lagrange has enjoyed a hot start to the second half. The 23-year-old is hitting .500 (10-for-20) since The All-Star break, and has driven in at least one run in each of the four contests he's played in. Lagrange's .406 slugging percentage puts him at first amongst Fireflies hitters with at least 150 plate appearances on the season.

RESPECT: With a pair of hits on Monday night, Chandler Avant has now reached base safely in 14 straight contests, the longest such streak for a member of the Fireflies this season. The former Alabama Crimson Tide infielder has made major strides at the plate this year after hitting just .105 in 11 April games. Since May 16 (25 GP), Avant leads the team with a .375 on-base percentage. His batting average is also .294 during that span.

WHO'S HOT?: Ronny Mauricio leads Columbia in hitting (.288 average). The All-Star is fifth in the league with 77 hits, but he is the only teenager who appears in the top 10 (and that's qualified hitters, too). The Mets prospect has performed notably well at the plate as of late:

SINCE MAY 28

Mauricio (18 GP) - .329 (27-for-82), 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 18 K

WELCOME BACK: Columbia newcomer Danny Hrbek tossed two scoreless innings in his Fireflies debut on Saturday. The former Radford Highlander was signed and activated earlier in the day, and wasted no time providing the pitching staff with some quality innings. The righty allowed just one baserunner in two innings of work, while striking out three. Hrbek, a member of Lexington's 2018 SAL Championship team, will be making his return to Whitaker Bank Ballpark this series.

BLUEGRASS BLUES: Columbia continues its road trip against Lexington on Tuesday. The Fireflies are just 3-10 against the Legends in 13 prior meetings this season. Columbia is on the sour end of a minus 42 run differential over those 13 games.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.