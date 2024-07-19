Rodriguez, Martinez Homers Lead Shuckers to 6-4 Win

BILOXI, MS - Behind a two-run home run from Carlos Rodriguez and a solo shot over the scoreboard in right from Ernesto Martinez Jr., the Biloxi Shuckers (43-43, 13-6) earned a 6-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (48-40, 8-11) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The win was Biloxi's league-leading 13 th win of the half.

The Shuckers took an early lead on a sacrifice fly from Adam Hall in the first, scoring Darrien Miller from third. Biloxi extended the lead to 3-0 in the second on Carlos Rodriguez's second home run of the year, a two-run shot to right. In the third, a solo shot from Ernesto Martinez Jr. cleared the scoreboard in right, making it 4-0.

The Biscuits answered with an RBI single in the fourth from Dominic Keegan and made it a one-run game with a two-run home run to left-center from Heriberto Hernandez a batter later. The Shuckers answered with an RBI groundout from Brock Wilken in the bottom of the inning, making it 5-3.

The teams traded runs in the seventh with a double-play that brought home a run for the Biscuits in the top of the inning. The Shuckers made it 6-4 with a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren that drove in Adam Hall from third in the bottom of the inning.

Out of the bullpen, Craig Yoho worked a scoreless eighth for the Shuckers with two strikeouts and Justin Yeager earned his 10 th save of the season with a scoreless ninth, also with two strikeouts. Nick Merkel (5-4) earned the win for Biloxi while Duncan Davitt (0-1) took the loss for Montgomery.

Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 4.47) is set to start the middle game of the series on Saturday night against Trevor Martin (0-1, 4.30) for the Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. It's a special Shuck Yeah Saturday with Dino Night. Join the Shuckers on a prehistoric journey with a live appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs throughout the night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers' Camo replica jersey presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission. The Shuckers will also make a $2,000 donation to the Naval Construction Battalion at the Gulfport Seabee Base through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to first pitch. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

