Bluey Appearance, Friends Night Highlight Week at Toyota Field

July 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will face the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A, Cincinnati Reds) in the final series in July.

The details for each game and Specialty Food Items are listed below.

Tuesday, July 23

UNA Football & Trash Pandas Special Offer (Click Here for Purchase Options)

Educators Night: All teachers are invited to attend a summer night at the ballpark!

The Trash Pandas have teamed up with the University of North Alabama for a special package (Click Here for Purchase Options)

Includes tickets for this game and a UNA football game on November 2.

Educators who show their school ID will get 10 percent off at the Junkyard Team Store

Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21 & older can enjoy $5 wine specials, presented by REEDS Jewelers.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Dog Day: This is the third Dog Day of the season sponsored by Tito's! Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark which will benefit Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

For more information on Dog Days in 2024: Dog Days 2024

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Christmas in July

Take photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Christmas-themed Characters will also be on the concourse for photos. The Junkyard Team Store features free gifts with eligible purchases.

Christmas Light Show & Trash Pandas Special Offer (Click Here for Purchase Options)

Toy Drive: This is one of four collection drives the Trash Pandas will host this season as fans are invited to donate toys to help benefit the Walker County Children's Advocacy Center. For each item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win Trash Pandas Memorabilia.

There will be a Christmas market on the concourse starting at 5 p.m. and it will remain open throughout the game.

Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bandito's in the Bill Penney Plaza.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Friends Night: Could these jerseys BE any cooler? The Trash Pandas will be wearing special themed jerseys to celebrate the iconic TV show. (Click Here for Friends Jersey)

Friends Jersey Auction: All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off following the contest to benefit the Trash Pandas Foundation and Miracle League of North Alabama.

Text 'tpfriends' to 76278 or visit tpfriends.givesmart.com

Auction will go live at 4 p.m. and close at the end of the seventh inning

Bids start at $75 and will go up in $25 increments

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, presented by COLSA.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show, sponsored by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Shoe Drive: T The Trash Pandas are partnering with Tyler Mann Injury Law are sponsoring a shoe donation for those in need. For each item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win Trash Pandas Memorabilia.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Bluey Appearance: Kids will have the chance to meet and greet Bluey at the ballpark!

Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

Shoe Drive: The Trash Pandas are partnering with Tyler Mann Injury Law are sponsoring a shoe donation for those in need. For each item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a Trash Pandas autographed baseball.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Concessions Specials

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out this homestand's concessions specials and visit TrashPandasFood.com for more details:

The "Chandler" Breakfast Sammie (Dumpster Dive)

Lightly Toasted Everything Bagel, Maple Cream Cheese, topped with Seared Conecuh Sausage, Fried Egg, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and drizzled with Sausage Gravy

Phoebe Fries (Gravity Grille)

Blend of House Fries and Sweet Potato Fries, tossed with roasted garlic and Shaved Parmesan, topped with Chopped Parsley and drizzled with Truffle Oil

The "Joey" Pizza (at All Stars)

Classic Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni Slices, Ground Sausage, Chopped Ham, Bacon Crumbles and Red Pepper Flakes

Get Shucked Po Boy (at Sprocket's Grill)

Grilled Conecuh Sausage on a Lightly Toasted Brioche Bun, topped with House Made 3 Pepper Slaw, Crispy Buttermilk Fried Shrimp and finished with House Made Old Bay Aioli

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com.

Fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games live on WZZN 97.7-HD2, and WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Game Times and Promotions are subject to change.

