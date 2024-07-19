Tolve, M-Braves Erase Early Deficit to Win Third Straight

July 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves in action

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Danny Parker) Mississippi Braves in action(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Danny Parker)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves erased a 4-1 deficit on Friday night by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning, capped by a Tyler Tolve three-run home run to beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-4 in the series opener at Blue Wahoos Stadium. On the mound, David Fletcher (W, 1-2) earned his first professional win as a pitcher. The win comes after back-to-back walk-off wins last weekend before the All-Star break, giving Mississippi a third-straight win.

The M-Braves (10-9, 41-46) showed no rust from the four days off in the first inning on Friday night. Justin Dean hit the first pitch of the game from Jeff Lindgren (L, 1-1) for a double down the left field line and scored on a sacrifice fly by Yolbert Sanchez.

Pensacola (11-8, 59-48) faced the Mississippi knuckleballer for the third time and came away with three runs to take a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first. Fletcher struggled with command in the first, walking one and hitting two Pensacola batters, surrendering a two-run single to Jacob Berry and another run scoring on a throwing error.

The Wahoos increased their lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning on a leadoff solo home run from Nathan Marterella.

Things were looking bleak for the Braves until the sixth inning. Cody Milligan and Sanchez started the inning with singles, and Tolve belted a three-run homer to right-center, tying the game at 4-4. The long ball was Tolve's team-leading ninth of the year and second in his last two starts. After a walk, Lindgren was replaced by Dale Stanavich, and Bryson Horne greeted him with a go-ahead RBI single, making it 5-4.

Fletcher ended up logging his fifth quality start in eight outings and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Jake McSteen (H, 6) struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning, and Patrick Halligan (S,2) struck out three over the final 2.0 innings to lock down his second save.

Friday marked the third-straight one-run victory and put Mississippi over .500 for the second half at 10-9. Keshawn Ogans was 1-for-4 and extended his team-high on-base streak to 18 games.

Game two of the three-game weekend series is Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:05 pm with RHP Lucas Braun (1-1, 4.32) starting for Mississippi against Pensacola LHP Patrick Monteverde (1-0, 8.44). Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

After the nine-game road trip, the M-Braves' next homestand will be Tuesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 11, against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. For tickets and more information on promotions, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.