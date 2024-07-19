Blue Wahoos Return from Break; M-Braves Hold on for 5-4 Win

July 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Cody Morissette in action

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Cody Morissette in action(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos returned home from their longest absence and were welcomed by a capacity crowd, a popular fan giveaway, and a rare Friday night post-game fireworks display.

But opposing pitcher David Fletcher stole the show.

The former Los Angeles Angels infielder, whose teammates included two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, picked up his first career professional win on the mound for the Mississippi Braves, bedeviling with his fluttering knuckleball to help produce a 5-4 victory against Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A crowd of 5,038 saw the first Blue Wahoos home game in 16 days, the largest gap at the bayfront ballpark in franchise history. The fans were treated to a variety of elements, but most notably how well Fletcher continued to fare pitching against the Blue Wahoos in his third start against them.

When Fletcher exited after six innings, the M-Braves had just rallied in the top of that inning. Tyler Tolve blasted a 3-run homer off Blue Wahoos starter Jeff Lindgren. Bryson Horne then followed with a one-out single to score Geraldo Quintero with the eventual winning run.

The Blue Wahoos were unable to dent the M-Braves bullpen, which finished the game by allowing just two baserunners in three innings.

Former Pensacola State College pitcher Patrick Halligan, a Virginia native, earned his second save by pitching the final two innings, recording three strikeouts and no walks.

After being gone for awhile, which included the Blue Wahoos having four days off from the Major League Baseball All-Star Game break, the fans lined the stadium entrance when gates opened to receive one of the 1,000 shirseys on Giveaway Friday. The black and pink shirts, gone in less than 15 minutes, resembled the ones worn by the team in the game in a promotion sponsored by Total Fire Protection.

With Saturday's game featuring a first-ever drone show, the Blue Wahoos opted to move the usual Saturday fireworks a day early.

And the crowd included two women, attired in special-made pink shirts, who are traveling the country visiting various minor league ballparks. The shirts included a checklist of cities on the back. They were visited during the game by Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer.

After the M-Braves scored the game's first run, the Blue Wahoos took a 3-1 lead when loading the bases without a hit. Fletcher walked Jakob Marsee, plunked Shane Sasaki, then hit Paul McIntosh to load the bases.

With two outs, Jacob Berry laced a two-run single, which became a three-run play when McIntosh scored on a throwing error.

In the fourth inning, Nathan Martorella homered off Fletcher.

But just as he had done in his previous two starts, Fletcher battled his way through innings and this time his teammates rallied to set him up for his first win in 13 starts since converting to a knuckleball-throwing right hander.

GAME NOTABLES

--- There were 11 different company tables or displays across the home plate concourse. One of those was occupied by Tampa Bay Lightning radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin, who has been the voice of the hockey club since 2002. Mishkin visited to promote his book, "Blind Squirrel," a fiction novel he resumed working on during the team's 2022 Stanley Cup Finals and published this spring. Mishkin is also doing a book signing Saturday from 11 a.m.-1p.m. at Bodacious Bookstore.

--- Mishkin was also among 10 people who threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

--- The "Shirsey" giveway and fireworks show were both sponsored by Total Fire Protection, a Pensacola company.

WANT TO GO/FOLLOW?

WHO: Mississippi Braves vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

TV: Available Saturday on Blab TV, or through video stream on Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

RADIO: Available on www.bluewahoos.com/radio with Blue Wahoos broadcasters Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on play-by-play or on the MiLB App.

TICKETS: A very limited number of standing room tickets are available. Check with www.bluewahoos.com/tickets or visit the stadium box office.

PROMOTION: The first-ever Drone Show will follow the game featuring hundreds of drones across the sky over right field and in various outlines and colors.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.