RHP Sam Gardner Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List

July 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Sam Gardner has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. The active roster now stands at 28 players.

Gardner was previously placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 27, 2024, and made two appearances with the ACL Brewers on rehab assignment, striking out five over 2.1 innings. Over 14 relief appearances with the Shuckers, Gardner has a 3.09 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 23.1 innings.

