Biloxi Shuckers Ticketing Updates for July 19 Game

July 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Despite today's worldwide Microsoft outage, tickets for tonight's Biloxi Shuckers game can still be purchased. FOR FRIDAY, JULY 19, TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED ON LINE. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Ticketing has been adjusted for those wishing to purchase tickets at the Shuckers Box Office. ALL TICKETS PURCHASED AT THE SHUCKERS BOX OFFICE WILL BE FOR $18 IN THE RESERVED LEVEL BETWEEN SECTIONS 113-119. THE SHUCKERS BOX OFFICE IS ABLE TO TAKE PAYMENT THROUGH CARD OR CASH AND FANS WILL RECEIVE A PAPER TICKET.

For those who have already purchased tickets, those will be valid at the gate.

