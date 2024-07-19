Hernandez Homers, Biscuits Fall to Shuckers in Series Opener

July 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-40, 8-11) fell behind and were unable to claw their way back in a 6-4 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (43-43, 13-6) in the series opener on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Biloxi scored in each of the first four innings to build up an early lead. In response to those five runs, the Biscuits racked up a three-run fourth inning. In his first game back with the club since June 4, Heriberto Hernandez smashed a two-run homer to left center to make it a one-run game at the time. The blast followed an RBI single by Dominic Keegan.

Hernandez rejoined the club after a 24-game stint with Triple-A Durham. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and two runs. Keegan notched a single and a walk to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

In his Double-A debut, Duncan Davitt gave up four runs in three innings and took the loss.

Montgomery pulled within one in the seventh, but Biloxi matched with a run of their own to make it 6-4.

Carson Williams tripled in the eighth, his fourth of the season, but the Biscuits failed to get him in. Then, Montgomery got two runners on in the ninth before coming up empty to end the game.

The second game of the series is on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Brett Wichrowski is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

