Kaleb Bowman Named 2024 Heart of a Shucker Player of the Year

July 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - On Friday, the Biloxi Shuckers and Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, announced that Kaleb Bowman had been named the first recipient of the team's Heart of a Shucker Player of the Year Award presented by Military One Coast. The award recognizes a Shuckers player who has played an active role in the community during their time with the team.

"Kaleb led the charge this season to get our team out into the community and interacting with our fans," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "Our team is full of guys with big hearts and tremendous character, but Kaleb's leadership stands out. We're thankful he's a part of this team and we are a better organization because of it."

Bowman received an American Flag that was flown at Keesler Air Force Base on Wednesday, July 17th, as well as other small gifts from other downtown businesses.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.