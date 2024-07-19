Biloxi Shuckers Ticketing Updates for July 19 Game
July 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - All ticketing systems have been fixed and are working at the Shuckers Box Office. Fans can buy tickets online and at the Shuckers Box Office for all seats for tonight's game. Please disregard earlier changes regarding ticketing for tonight's game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Check out the Biloxi Shuckers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from July 19, 2024
- Game Info: Friday, July 19 at Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:05 PM: Blue Wahoos Stadium - Mississippi Braves
- Biloxi Shuckers Ticketing Updates for July 19 Game - Biloxi Shuckers
- Know Your Opponent: Tennessee Smokies - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- RHP Sam Gardner Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biloxi Shuckers Ticketing Updates for July 19 Game - Biloxi Shuckers
- Bluey Appearance, Friends Night Highlight Week at Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Biloxi Shuckers Ticketing Updates for July 19 Game
- RHP Sam Gardner Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List
- Biloxi Shuckers Ticketing Updates for July 19 Game
- Shuckers Return from the All-Star Break with Jam-Packed Homestand
- RELEASE: Misiorowski Earns Pitcher of the Week Honors After 10-Strikeout Performance