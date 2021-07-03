Rodriguez HR Pushes Travs to Win in Game One; Teams Split Doubleheader

July 3, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Julio Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the final inning of the first game of the doubleheader propelling the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers to get the twinbill started. Tulsa responded with an 8-4 win in the second game. The opening contest was scoreless until the seventh inning when Rodriguez went opposite field for his first Double-A homer. Brandon Williamson, in his second Double-A start, fired five scoreless innings to get the game going. Michael Stryffeler picked up the win with a scoreless inning before Nick Duron recorded the final three outs for a save. Despite a pair of early one-run leads in the second game, the Travs could not keep up with the Drillers' power bats as Tulsa hit three homers, two from Donovan Casey.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Rodriguez' go-ahead blast came on a 1-2 pitch and carried 377 feet to right field.

* Nick Duron battled through the bottom of the seventh to close the game. After giving up a two-out RBI double, he got Michael Busch to fly out to centerfield with the tying runs in scoring position.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Arkansas took a pair of early leads when Jordan Cowan singled home a run in the first although the Travs would leave the bases loaded that inning. Then in the second, David Masters put the Travs in front again with a solo home run.

* After the Travs tied the score at three in the top of the 4th, Tulsa answered in the bottom half of the inning when Donovan Casey hit his second homer of the game, this a tiebreaking three-run shot down the line in left field. It was one of three homers allowed in the contest by Penn Murfee.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 1B Bobby Honeyman: 2-4, run, 2B

* LHP Brandon Williamson: 5 IP, 2 H, 5 K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* 3B Bobby Honeyman: 1-2, 2 BB, 2 runs

* RF Julio Rodriguez: 3-3, BB

News and Notes

* It was the second doubleheader of the season for the Travs and the first split. They swept their first twinbill of 2021.

* Rodriguez three-run homer in the first game was only the second three-run home run of the season for the Travs.

Up Next

The two teams meet again on Saturday night with right-hander Devin Sweet (1-4, 6.31) starting for Arkansas against righty Michael Grove (0-2, 8.38) for Tulsa. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

